May 2, 2023 / 5:18 PM

Ex-Memphis police officer who first stopped Tyre Nichols won't be charged

By Patrick Hilsman
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced Tuesday that Memphis Police officer Preston Hemphill won't face charges in the beating death of Tyre Nichols (pictured). File Photo courtesy of Nichols family attorney Ben Crump/Instagram
May 2 (UPI) -- Tennessee authorities said Tuesday they will not charge the former Memphis police officer who initially stopped motorist Tyre Nichols before he later was killed by other officers.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced the news Tuesday about former officer Preston Hemphill.

During the initial traffic stop of Nichols' vehicle on Jan. 29, Hemphill discharged a Taser at Nichols, who then fled from the scene. Hemphill can be heard saying, "I hope they stomp his a**," to a fellow officer on body camera footage.

At a second location where Hemphill was not present, five members of the elite Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods anti-gang unit, or SCORPION, pursued him before eventually beating him severely.

Nichols died in the hospital three days later.

The five MPD officers who beat Nichols were charged with second-degree murder in January.

In February, Hemphill was fired for violations of "multiple department policies."

In a written statement about the police encounter, Hemphill said Nichols tried to grab his partner's gun, but he later told investigators that Nichols had not gone for the weapon.

Body camera footage released by the city of Memphis also contradicted Hemphill's initial statement.

Mulroy said Hemphill was cooperating with investigators and cautioned that the decision not to press charges did not amount to an endorsement of his actions.

"By no means do we endorse the conduct of Officer Hemphill at that first traffic stop," said Mulroy. "In this case, Hemphill did not pursue Tyre Nichols and never left the initial scene."

"We do not believe that criminal charges are appropriate," said Mulroy.

According to Mulroy, Hemphill has been added to the Memphis Police Department's Giglio list, a database of officers who have been shown untruthfulness and have been involved in incidents that call their character into question.

In April, Nichols' family filed a $500 million lawsuit against the city of Memphis for negligence and excessive force.

Latest Headlines

U.S. announces 1,500 more troops will be sent to Mexico border
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. announces 1,500 more troops will be sent to Mexico border
May 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is planning to send 1,500 more troops temporarily to the southern border to help support immigration authorities, according to the Department of Defense.
Senators reintroduce online safety act for kids that details content to moderate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senators reintroduce online safety act for kids that details content to moderate
May 2 (UPI) -- Senators Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn, reintroduced legislation to hold tech companies accountable for the safety of children online. A prior version was criticized as invasive by advocates.
U.S. job openings fell to near two-year low in March
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. job openings fell to near two-year low in March
May 2 (UPI) -- The job market in the United States got tighter in March with the Labor Department reporting the fewest job openings in the past two years, according to statistics released on Tuesday.
Operation against fentanyl on dark web brings arrests, guns, $53 million in cash
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Operation against fentanyl on dark web brings arrests, guns, $53 million in cash
May 2 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday announced 228 arrests and the seizure of more than a hundred guns in a "record-breaking" joint law-enforcement operation targeting fentanyl and opioid traffic on the dark web.
Democratic lawmakers urge Fed not to raise interest rates
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Democratic lawmakers urge Fed not to raise interest rates
May 2 (UPI) -- Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Sheldon Whitehouse and other lawmakers urged the Federal Reserve to stop interest rate hikes to avoid damaging the economy.
Hollywood writers go on strike; nightly talk shows immediately stop production
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hollywood writers go on strike; nightly talk shows immediately stop production
May 2 (UPI) -- Hollywood writers went on strike on Tuesday after negotiations between the writers union and the studios fell through.
3rd stabbing rocks Davis, Calif., shelter-in-place ordered
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
3rd stabbing rocks Davis, Calif., shelter-in-place ordered
May 2 (UPI) -- The city of Davis, Calif., issued a shelter-in-place order for a part of Tuesday morning after a third person was stabbed in a week there, shocking this central California college town.
Missouri judge puts rule banning gender-affirming care on hold until May 15
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Missouri judge puts rule banning gender-affirming care on hold until May 15
May 2 (UPI) -- An emergency rule enacted by the attorney general in Missouri that placed wide-ranging restrictions on transgender healthcare there was blocked until at least May 15 by a St. Louis County judge on Monday.
National Mall site approved for fallen journalists memorial
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
National Mall site approved for fallen journalists memorial
May 2 (UPI) -- An independent federal agency has approved a plan to build a memorial on the National Mall to honor fallen journalists, officials said.
Okla. governor signs ban on gender-affirming care for minors into law
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Okla. governor signs ban on gender-affirming care for minors into law
May 2 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors, making it the latest Republican-led state to prohibit the administration of such medical care.
