Federal probes launched into 2 hospitals for denying woman aboriton care

May 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has launched a pair of investigations into two hospitals that refused to perform an abortion on a pregnant woman experiencing a medical emergency. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced the pair investigations on Monday, accusing the two healthcare facilities of having violated the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act when they refused to perform the procedure last summer. Advertisement

"The patient was not offered the care that her doctors determined was necessary to stabilize those emergency medical conditions -- not because of the clinical judgment of her providers, but because the hospital policies would not allow an abortion to be performed," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

The Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act mandates that hospitals participating in Medicare offer stabilizing care, including abortions, to patients who need emergency care.

Though neither the hospitals being investigated nor the woman who was denied the abortion were identified by the Biden administration, Becerra said in letters to the hospitals and provider associations that the woman was nearly 18 weeks pregnant when she suffered a preterm premature rupture of membranes, rendering the pregnancy no longer viable and putting her life at risk.

"Although her doctors advised her that her condition could rapidly deteriorate, they also advised that they could not provide her with the care that would prevent infection, hemorrhage and potentially death because, they said, the hospital policies prohibited treatment that could be considered an abortion," he wrote.

The National Women's Law Center said the investigations were in response to the complaints it filed with the federal government last year on behalf of Mylissa Farmer who said she was denied an abortion by Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo., and the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kan.

"What happened to our client Mylissa was not only horrific -- CMS has just made crystal clear that it was illegal, regardless of where she lived or that state's laws," Michelle Banker, a lead attorney representing Farmer and director of reproductive rights and health litigation at NWLC, said in a statement.

"This is an important step in getting Mylissa some justice for the harm she suffered, but no one should ever go through this in the first place," Banker continued. "Other hospitals should take heed -- there are consequences for denying people emergency abortion care."

Farmer had sought an abortion in August, months after the conservative-leaning Supreme Court repealed federal protections for the medical procedure by overturning Roe vs. Wade.

In some states, including Missouri, the repeal triggered abortion laws passed in anticipation that one day the landmark 1973 ruling would be scrapped.

According to the NWLC complaint, Farmer was denied an abortion by Freeman Hospital West on Aug. 2 over its legal department's assessment of a Missouri law that had been issued weeks earlier that banned nearly all abortions under threat that those who perform the medical procedure could be charged with a felony.

"Freeman Hospital West gave Ms. Farmer two options: she could stay at the hospital to receive IV antibiotics while waiting for her labor to begin on its own or until her condition worsened," the complaint states, adding that Farmer's doctor then "orally instructed" her to go to an emergency department out of state.

At the University of Kansas Hospital, which was a three-hour drive from Farmer's home, she was told by a doctor that they could neither induce labor nor perform an abortion because "it would be 'too risky in this heated political environment to intervene,'" the doctor is quoted in the complaint as having said.

Amid her worsening condition, Farmer traveled to an Illinois clinic where on the morning of Aug. 5 a surgical procedure was performed "to end her pregnancy and eliminate the risk to her life and health," the document states.

In a statement provided by NWLC, Farmer said she is pleased with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' decision to launch the investigations, but warned that women the country over continue to be denied the care they need, putting their lives at risk.

"I was already dealing with unimaginable loss and the hospitals made things so much harder," Farmer said. "I'm still struggling emotionally with what happened to me, but I am determined to keep fighting because no one should have to go through this."