U.S. News
May 2, 2023 / 11:06 PM

U.S., Turkey sanction 2 al-Qaida-linked facilitators

By Darryl Coote
The Treasury, under Secretary Janet Yellen, on Tuesday sanctioned two men accused of being facilitators for al-Qaida-linked terrorist groups in a joint action with Turkey. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Treasury, under Secretary Janet Yellen, on Tuesday sanctioned two men accused of being facilitators for al-Qaida-linked terrorist groups in a joint action with Turkey. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

May 2 (UPI) -- The United States and Turkey on Tuesday jointly sanctioned two men accused of being financial facilitators for U.S. and U.N. designated al-Qaida-linked terrorist groups in Syria.

The punitive measures target Syrian Omar al-Sheak, 44, and Turk Kubilay Sari, 31, and is the second time this year that the allies have collaborated on blacklisting those believed to be involved with terrorists.

"As terrorist groups continue to seek access to the international financial system, collaboration with our partners increases our ability to more effectively disrupt these facilitation networks," Brian Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in a statement.

"Treasury remains committed to working with Turkey and others in the region to disrupt the flow of funds to terrorist groups and to degrade their capacity to operate."

Al-Sheak is more commonly known as Abu Ahmed Zakour and is a leader of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, a coalition of norther Syria-based Sunni islamist groups that evolved from al-Qaida's former branch in Syria, according to the U.S. government's National Counter Terrorism Center.

HTS, which boasts between 5,000 and 10,000 members in northwest Syria, has been blacklisted by both United States and the United Nations.

According to the Treasury, al-Sheak sits on HTS' Shura council and is emir of the Aleppo army as well as the supervisor of the terrorist organization's international economic portfolio.

Istanbul-based Sari is affiliated Katibat al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, a predominantly Uzbek jihadist group that operates out of Syria's Idlib Province, and is blamed for the Saint Petersburg Metro bombing of April 2017 that killed 14 people and the suicide car bombing of China's Kyrgyzstan embassy in August of 2016.

KTJ was U.S. blacklisted as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist Organization in March of 2022 as the U.N. Security Council added it to its sanctioned list.

Sari was hit with punitive measures Tuesday on accusations of having received funds in Turkey from donors for KTJ fundraisers who used the money to purchase weapons systems, including firearms and mortars.

"Multiple Syria-based members of KTJ have identified Kubilay Saris and his bank accounts as their conduit for financial transfers for terrorism operations," the Treasury said. "A member of HTS also identified Kubilay Sari as a trusted contact for funds transfers."

The sanctions freeze both men's assets while barring others from doing business with them.

"Turkey will continue to use all legal instruments effectively, especially the implementation of the United nations Security Council Resolutions, and to cooperate with other countries in this field in the fight against terrorism and the financing of terrorism," Turkey's Ministry of Treasury and Finance said in a statement.

The joint blacklisting comes months after Washington and Ankara in early January targeted a network of four people and two entities in Turkey accused of enabling Islamic State recruitment and financial transfers to Iraq and Syria.

"Today's actions underscores our commitment to collaborating with our Turkish partners in degrading terrorist financing networks across the region," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to take actions to disrupt the flow of funds to terrorist groups worldwide."

