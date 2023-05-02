Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 2, 2023 / 10:14 AM

3rd stabbing rocks Davis, Calif., shelter-in-place ordered

By Clyde Hughes

May 2 (UPI) -- The city of Davis, Calif., issued a shelter-in-place order for a part of Tuesday morning after a third person was stabbed in a week there, shocking this central California college town.

The latest stabbing in the city, home of the University of California, Davis, came just before midnight Monday at a homeless encampment where a woman was stabbed more than one time through a tent. Physicians at the UC Davis Medical Center listed her in critical condition on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The two previous stabbings resulted in death, marking the first homicides for Davis in three years.

"The suspect matches the description of previous stabbing incidents," said a message issued by the city of Davis and the university. "He is described as a male wearing all dark clothing, possibly a blue shirt and jeans, carrying a black backpack and wearing black Adidas shoes with stripes."

RELATED Police ID suspect, victims in Houston-area mass shooting

Authorities said they looked for a suspect until close to dawn on Tuesday when they lifted their shelter-in-place order. UC Davis said it brought in extra private security to the campus and added staffers to its after-hours Safe Ride vans.

Advertisement

Davis Police were joined in the search by the Sacramento Police Department, Elk Grove Police Department, Yolo County Sheriff, West Sacramento Police Department, and Woodland Police Department.

Monday's stabbing comes on the heels of a stabbing death on Saturday of UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm, 20. Najm, who was a local student, was expected to graduate this spring with a bachelor's degree in computer science.

RELATED 4 teens arrested in connection with shooting at Texas after-prom party

The first stabbing took place on Thursday at Davis' Central Park. Police Chief Darren Pytel said at the time that the victim, whose identity was not released, suffered from a "significant number of stab wounds."

RELATED Federal judge temporarily blocks Illinois' assault weapon ban

Latest Headlines

Missouri judge puts rule banning gender-affirming care on hold until May 15
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Missouri judge puts rule banning gender-affirming care on hold until May 15
May 2 (UPI) -- An emergency rule enacted by the attorney general in Missouri that placed wide-ranging restrictions on transgender healthcare there was blocked until at least May 15 by a St. Louis County judge on Monday.
National Mall site approved for fallen journalists memorial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
National Mall site approved for fallen journalists memorial
May 2 (UPI) -- An independent federal agency has approved a plan to build a memorial on the National Mall to honor fallen journalists, officials said.
Okla. governor signs ban on gender-affirming care for minors into law
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Okla. governor signs ban on gender-affirming care for minors into law
May 2 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors, making it the latest Republican-led state to prohibit the administration of such medical care.
Authorities launch search for 2 men who escaped from Virginia jail
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Authorities launch search for 2 men who escaped from Virginia jail
May 2 (UPI) -- Federal and state law enforcement are hunting two inmates, including one person held on suspicion of murder, after they escaped from a Virginia regional jail over the weekend.
Federal probes launched into 2 hospitals for denying woman abortion care
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Federal probes launched into 2 hospitals for denying woman abortion care
May 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has launched a pair of investigations into two hospitals that refused to perform an abortion on a pregnant woman experiencing a medical emergency.
COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers, int'l travelers to end May 11
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers, int'l travelers to end May 11
May 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced plans to end COVID-19 vaccine requirements next week for federal employees, international travelers, Head Start educators and CMS-certified healthcare facilities.
U.S. religious freedom panel again calls for India to be blacklisted
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. religious freedom panel again calls for India to be blacklisted
May 1 (UPI) -- For the fourth consecutive year, an independent U.S. government panel has called on the United States to add India to its list of countries guilty of committing severe violations of religious freedom.
7 people, including 2 missing girls, found dead on Oklahoma property
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
7 people, including 2 missing girls, found dead on Oklahoma property
May 1 (UPI) -- Seven people have been found dead, including two missing teenage girls and a convicted rapist, on a property in Oklahoma, according to the Okmulgee County sheriff.
U.S.-Philippines military alliance expansion discussed at White House meeting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S.-Philippines military alliance expansion discussed at White House meeting
May 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House on Monday to reaffirm U.S. defense commitments in Southeast Asia and discuss ways to shore up their expanding military alliance.
U.S. debt default month away, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. debt default month away, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns
May 1 (UPI) -- The United States may enter default earlier than expected unless a compromise can be reached to meet its debt obligations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge extends deadline for Georgia DA to respond to Donald Trump motion
Judge extends deadline for Georgia DA to respond to Donald Trump motion
7 people, including 2 missing girls, found dead on Oklahoma property
7 people, including 2 missing girls, found dead on Oklahoma property
Floods threaten Utah, Midwest as more rain forecast for New York City
Floods threaten Utah, Midwest as more rain forecast for New York City
American Airlines pilots authorize strike
American Airlines pilots authorize strike
90-vehicle crash in Illinois dust storm kills 6, injures dozens
90-vehicle crash in Illinois dust storm kills 6, injures dozens
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement