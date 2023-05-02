3rd stabbing rocks Davis, Calif., shelter-in-place ordered

May 2 (UPI) -- The city of Davis, Calif., issued a shelter-in-place order for a part of Tuesday morning after a third person was stabbed in a week there, shocking this central California college town.

The latest stabbing in the city, home of the University of California, Davis, came just before midnight Monday at a homeless encampment where a woman was stabbed more than one time through a tent. Physicians at the UC Davis Medical Center listed her in critical condition on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The two previous stabbings resulted in death, marking the first homicides for Davis in three years.

"The suspect matches the description of previous stabbing incidents," said a message issued by the city of Davis and the university. "He is described as a male wearing all dark clothing, possibly a blue shirt and jeans, carrying a black backpack and wearing black Adidas shoes with stripes."

Authorities said they looked for a suspect until close to dawn on Tuesday when they lifted their shelter-in-place order. UC Davis said it brought in extra private security to the campus and added staffers to its after-hours Safe Ride vans.

Advertisement

Davis Police were joined in the search by the Sacramento Police Department, Elk Grove Police Department, Yolo County Sheriff, West Sacramento Police Department, and Woodland Police Department.

Monday's stabbing comes on the heels of a stabbing death on Saturday of UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm, 20. Najm, who was a local student, was expected to graduate this spring with a bachelor's degree in computer science.

The first stabbing took place on Thursday at Davis' Central Park. Police Chief Darren Pytel said at the time that the victim, whose identity was not released, suffered from a "significant number of stab wounds."