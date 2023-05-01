Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 1, 2023 / 8:20 PM

U.S. debt default month away, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns

By Joe Fisher
1/6
On Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the United States may default on its debts as early as June 1. Yellen added that waiting until the last minute to take action on the national debt has resulted in “serious harm” to business and consumer confidence in the past. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
On Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the United States may default on its debts as early as June 1. Yellen added that waiting until the last minute to take action on the national debt has resulted in “serious harm” to business and consumer confidence in the past. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- The United States may enter default earlier than expected unless a compromise can be reached to meet its debt obligations, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday.

In a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the Treasury secretary urged lawmakers to take action as soon as possible, warning that the nation could be unable to pay its bills by as early as June 1.

Advertisement

The U.S. national debt is an estimated $31.4 trillion, according to the Treasury Department.

"It is impossible to predict with certainty the exact date when Treasury will be unable to pay the government's bills, and I will continue to update Congress in the coming weeks as more information becomes available," Yellen wrote. "Given the current projections, it is imperative that Congress act as soon as possible to increase or suspend the debt limit in a way that provides longer-term certainty that the government will continue to make its payments."

RELATED Biden brings small-business owners to White House to highlight economic growth

Yellen added that waiting until the last minute to take action has resulted in "serious harm" to business and consumer confidence in the past.

"If Congress fails to increase the debt limit, it would cause severe hardship to American families, harm our global leadership position, and raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests," she said.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden called for a meeting with McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to take place on May 9. The meeting is reportedly in response to Yellen's letter.

RELATED Democrats, Republicans remain split on debt ceiling plan

Biden has remained steadfast that he will not negotiate on raising the debt ceiling, despite McCarthy's bill doing just that. Sen. Schumer has echoed Biden's position, calling McCarthy's bill "dead on arrival." Democrats argue that McCarthy's bill comes with too many strings attached as it is tied with massive spending cuts.

In a White House speech in front of dozens of small business owners on Monday, Biden said McCarthy's bill will cut funding for education, public safety, healthcare, and food assistance.

RELATED U.S. House Republicans pass bill to raise debt limit

Latest Headlines

U.S.-Philippines military alliance expansion discussed at White House meeting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S.-Philippines military alliance expansion discussed at White House meeting
May 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House on Monday to reaffirm U.S. defense commitments in Southeast Asia and discuss ways to shore up their expanding military alliance.
90-vehicle crash in Illinois dust storm kills 6, injures dozens
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
90-vehicle crash in Illinois dust storm kills 6, injures dozens
May 1 (UPI) -- Six people are confirmed dead in south-central Illinois after a massive dust storm blew across Interstate 55 on Monday, cutting visibility and causing as many as 90 vehicles to crash.
Judge extends deadline for Georgia DA to respond to Donald Trump motion
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge extends deadline for Georgia DA to respond to Donald Trump motion
May 1 (UPI) -- A Superior Court judge in Fulton County, Ga., will allow District Attorney Fani Willis until May 15 to respond to a motion by former President Donald Trump seeking to expel her from a grand jury investigation into him.
Groups sue FAA over environmental fallout from SpaceX rocket explosion
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Groups sue FAA over environmental fallout from SpaceX rocket explosion
May 1 (UPI) -- South Texas environmental organizations have filed a lawsuit against the Federal Aviation Administration over its response to the explosion of SpaceX's Starship.
Judge denies Trump attorneys' motion for mistrial in E. Jean Carroll civil case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge denies Trump attorneys' motion for mistrial in E. Jean Carroll civil case
May 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge in New York denied a motion for a mistrial Monday by former President Donald Trump's lawyers in E. Jean Carroll's civil battery and defamation lawsuit against him.
Biden brings small-business owners to White House to highlight economic growth
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden brings small-business owners to White House to highlight economic growth
May 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden welcomed dozens of small business owners to the White House on Monday to highlight private sector economic growth under his legislative agenda.
Floods threaten Utah, Midwest as more rain forecast for New York City
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Floods threaten Utah, Midwest as more rain forecast for New York City
May 1 (UPI) -- More severe weather may be on the way in the northeastern United States while several parts of the country are at risk of experiencing flooding from record precipitation.
ACLU files suit against Montana House over censure of transgender lawmaker
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
ACLU files suit against Montana House over censure of transgender lawmaker
May 1 (UPI) -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Montana filed a lawsuit Monday challenging the censuring of transgender state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, who has been barred from attending remaining sessions of the state House in person.
Florida board countersues Disney
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Florida board countersues Disney
May 1 (UPI) -- Part of a string of tit-for-tat actions involving central Florida's major theme park, a regional board on Monday said it would sue Disney over the company's parallel action against Gov. Ron DeSantis.
American Airlines pilots authorize strike
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
American Airlines pilots authorize strike
May 1 (UPI) -- Pushing for higher wages and retirement contributions, the union representing pilots for American Airlines said Monday that members have voted to strike.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett drowns in family pool
Daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett drowns in family pool
Chicago mayor calls on Texas to cease sending migrants to the city
Chicago mayor calls on Texas to cease sending migrants to the city
First Republic Bank seized by regulators, sold to JPMorgan Chase
First Republic Bank seized by regulators, sold to JPMorgan Chase
New Zealand PM eyes independence from Britain ahead of coronation trip
New Zealand PM eyes independence from Britain ahead of coronation trip
Judge denies Trump attorneys' motion for mistrial in E. Jean Carroll civil case
Judge denies Trump attorneys' motion for mistrial in E. Jean Carroll civil case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement