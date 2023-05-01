U.S. debt default month away, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns

1/6

On Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the United States may default on its debts as early as June 1. Yellen added that waiting until the last minute to take action on the national debt has resulted in “serious harm” to business and consumer confidence in the past. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- The United States may enter default earlier than expected unless a compromise can be reached to meet its debt obligations, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday. In a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the Treasury secretary urged lawmakers to take action as soon as possible, warning that the nation could be unable to pay its bills by as early as June 1. Advertisement

The U.S. national debt is an estimated $31.4 trillion, according to the Treasury Department.

"It is impossible to predict with certainty the exact date when Treasury will be unable to pay the government's bills, and I will continue to update Congress in the coming weeks as more information becomes available," Yellen wrote. "Given the current projections, it is imperative that Congress act as soon as possible to increase or suspend the debt limit in a way that provides longer-term certainty that the government will continue to make its payments."

Yellen added that waiting until the last minute to take action has resulted in "serious harm" to business and consumer confidence in the past.

"If Congress fails to increase the debt limit, it would cause severe hardship to American families, harm our global leadership position, and raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests," she said.

President Joe Biden called for a meeting with McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to take place on May 9. The meeting is reportedly in response to Yellen's letter.

Biden has remained steadfast that he will not negotiate on raising the debt ceiling, despite McCarthy's bill doing just that. Sen. Schumer has echoed Biden's position, calling McCarthy's bill "dead on arrival." Democrats argue that McCarthy's bill comes with too many strings attached as it is tied with massive spending cuts.

In a White House speech in front of dozens of small business owners on Monday, Biden said McCarthy's bill will cut funding for education, public safety, healthcare, and food assistance.