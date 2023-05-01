Trending
May 1, 2023 / 10:12 PM

7 people, including 2 missing girls, found dead on Oklahoma property

By Sheri Walsh
Seven people were found dead Monday, including two missing teenage girls and a convicted rapist, on a property in Oklahoma, according to the Okmulgee County Sheriff. Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, were reported missing Monday morning, along with convicted rapist Jesse McFadden, 39. Image courtesy of Oklahoma Highway Patrol
May 1 (UPI) -- Seven people have been found dead, including two missing teenage girls, on a property in Oklahoma, according to the Okmulgee County sheriff.

Ivy Webster,14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, were found dead on a property in Henryetta on Monday afternoon after an Endangered Missing Advisory for the two girls was issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol earlier in the morning, Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice told reporters.

"We believe that we have found the persons, we just are waiting for confirmation," Rice said.

Five other bodies were found on the property, including that of registered sex offender Jesse McFadden, 39, who is the man the girls were believed to be with. The other four bodies have not been identified, Rice said.

McFadden had a warrant for McFadden's arrest after he failed to appear in Muskogee County District Court on Monday for a jury trial on one count of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor using technology, in addition to one count of possession of child pornography, according to court documents.

McFadden was accused of the crimes while he was serving a 20-year state prison sentence for first-degree rape. He was discharged on Oct. 30, 2020, according to State Department of Corrections records.

"We've had our share of troubles and woes, but this one's pretty bad," Rice said.

Okmulgee police are still following leads after the bodies of four missing men who had been bicycling in rural Oklahoma were found shot and dismembered last October in a nearby river.

On Monday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced it had canceled its Endangered Missing Advisory.

Henryetta Public Schools, where Webster and Brewer studied, planned a prayer vigil for Monday night.

"At this time we are all grieving over the tragedy of the loss of several of our students," the district said in a message on its website.

"Our hearts are hurting and we have considered what would be best for our students in the coming days," the district said. "We will have school, and this will be an extremely difficult day."

