Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 1, 2023 / 7:05 PM

Judge extends deadline for Georgia DA to respond to Donald Trump motion

By Joe Fisher
A Superior Court judge in Fulton County, Ga., will allow District Attorney Fani Willis until May 15 to respond to a motion by former President Donald Trump (pictured, 2020) seeking to expel her from the investigation into alleged election interference. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI
A Superior Court judge in Fulton County, Ga., will allow District Attorney Fani Willis until May 15 to respond to a motion by former President Donald Trump (pictured, 2020) seeking to expel her from the investigation into alleged election interference. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- A Superior Court judge in Fulton County, Ga., will allow District Attorney Fani Willis until May 15 to respond to a motion by former President Donald Trump seeking to expel her from the investigation into alleged election interference.

The motion filed by Trump more than a month ago required a response from Willis on Monday. The judge extended the deadline to allow arguments from both parties to be heard, WSB-TV in Atlanta reports.

Advertisement

Willis opened the investigation into potential election interference by Trump and allies in 2021. A special grand jury investigation has since heard testimony from about 75 witnesses, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, and Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Attorneys for Trump have argued that Willis should be disqualified from the case because of a political conflict of interest. They also say that any interviews conducted by Willis are tainted, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

RELATED Decision on charging Trump in Georgia to come this summer, D.A. says

The motion also reportedly seeks to block the release of the report from the special grand jury.

Advertisement

The decision from the judge comes a week after Willis notified the Fulton County Sheriff's Office that it should prepare for a decision on a potential indictment to come in the summer. In a letter to Sheriff Patrick Labat, Willis said the announcement of a decision, such as one to indict the former president, may provoke a public reaction that goes beyond "public expressions of opinion that are protected by the First Amendment to engage in acts of violence that will endanger the safety of our community."

Cathy Latham, who purported herself to be an alternate elector in South Georgia following the 2020 election, reportedly filed a motion in step with Trump's on Friday. Latham is a former chair of the Coffee County GOP and is one of more than a dozen phony electors who allegedly claimed they were official electors for the state in December 2020. A criminal investigation ensued but Latham has not been charged.

RELATED Trump's legal woes: 6 ongoing cases against the former president

"The actions of the Fulton County District Attorney's Office as set forth in the Trump motion have violated Mrs. Latham's constitutional rights, have tainted the evidence allegedly gathered by the [special grand jury], and have intruded upon the traditional independence and safeguards of the institution of the grand jury itself," attorneys for Latham wrote in the motion, reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Advertisement

RELATED House Republicans seek DA testimony ahead of potential Trump indictment

Latest Headlines

90-vehicle crash in Illinois dust storm kills 6, injures dozens
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
90-vehicle crash in Illinois dust storm kills 6, injures dozens
May 1 (UPI) -- Six people are confirmed dead in south-central Illinois after a massive dust storm blew across Interstate 55 on Monday, cutting visibility and causing as many as 90 vehicles to crash.
Groups sue FAA over environmental fallout from SpaceX rocket explosion
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Groups sue FAA over environmental fallout from SpaceX rocket explosion
May 1 (UPI) -- South Texas environmental organizations have filed a lawsuit against the Federal Aviation Administration over its response to the explosion of SpaceX's Starship.
Judge denies Trump attorneys' motion for mistrial in E. Jean Carroll civil case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge denies Trump attorneys' motion for mistrial in E. Jean Carroll civil case
May 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge in New York denied a motion for a mistrial Monday by former President Donald Trump's lawyers in E. Jean Carroll's civil battery and defamation lawsuit against him.
Biden brings small-business owners to White House to highlight economic growth
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden brings small-business owners to White House to highlight economic growth
May 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden welcomed dozens of small business owners to the White House on Monday to highlight private sector economic growth under his legislative agenda.
Floods threaten Utah, Midwest as more rain forecast for New York City
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Floods threaten Utah, Midwest as more rain forecast for New York City
May 1 (UPI) -- More severe weather may be on the way in the northeastern United States while several parts of the country are at risk of experiencing flooding from record precipitation.
Biden, Marcos to discuss U.S.-Philippines partnership in White House meeting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden, Marcos to discuss U.S.-Philippines partnership in White House meeting
May 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos at the White House Monday to reaffirm U.S. defense commitments in Southeast Asia and to discuss ways to shore up an expanding military alliance.
ACLU files suit against Montana House over censure of transgender lawmaker
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
ACLU files suit against Montana House over censure of transgender lawmaker
May 1 (UPI) -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Montana filed a lawsuit Monday challenging the censuring of transgender state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, who has been barred from attending remaining sessions of the state House in person.
Florida board countersues Disney
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Florida board countersues Disney
May 1 (UPI) -- Part of a string of tit-for-tat actions involving central Florida's major theme park, a regional board on Monday said it would sue Disney over the company's parallel action against Gov. Ron DeSantis.
American Airlines pilots authorize strike
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
American Airlines pilots authorize strike
May 1 (UPI) -- Pushing for higher wages and retirement contributions, the union representing pilots for American Airlines said Monday that members have voted to strike.
New flights available after widespread delays in U.S. air travel
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
New flights available after widespread delays in U.S. air travel
May 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. government said Monday that new flights in the East Coast should save commuters time, though recent data show nearly a quarter of passenger flights have been delayed this year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett drowns in family pool
Daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett drowns in family pool
Chicago mayor calls on Texas to cease sending migrants to the city
Chicago mayor calls on Texas to cease sending migrants to the city
First Republic Bank seized by regulators, sold to JPMorgan Chase
First Republic Bank seized by regulators, sold to JPMorgan Chase
New Zealand PM eyes independence from Britain ahead of coronation trip
New Zealand PM eyes independence from Britain ahead of coronation trip
Judge denies Trump attorneys' motion for mistrial in E. Jean Carroll civil case
Judge denies Trump attorneys' motion for mistrial in E. Jean Carroll civil case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement