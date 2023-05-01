Trending
U.S. News
May 1, 2023 / 11:29 AM

New flights available after widespread delays in U.S. air travel

By Daniel J. Graeber
A massive Southwest Airlines meltdown brought chaos to airports across the country and upended the lives of thousands of passengers. About a quarter of all U.S-based air carriers experienced delays this year. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
May 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. government said Monday that new flights in the East Coast should save commuters time, though recent data show nearly a quarter of passenger flights have been delayed this year.

Since the start of the year, data from FlightAware show there were close to 2.6 million scheduled flights from U.S.-based carriers. Of those, 41,000, or 1.6% of the total, were canceled and 565,201, or 22%, were delayed.

The average delay so far this year is 51 minutes, a delay that could in theory lead to a missed flight.

On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration said it sanctioned 169 new flight paths along the U.S. East Coast that it expects will save commuters 6,000 minutes of travel time annually because of shorter routes.

"These significant improvements to our national airspace system are just in time for summer and will help travelers get to their destinations more efficiently," said Tim Arel, the chief operating officer of the FAA's Air Traffic Organization. "The new routes will reduce complexity and redistribute volume across all available airspace."

Travel volumes for this time of year are back to pre-pandemic levels of around 2.5 million, based on the number of people passing through airport security each day. Airlines, however, are underperforming.

Southwest Airlines in its first quarter report said a $159 million loss was attributed to its "operational disruption" in December, when it canceled more than 16,7000 flights.

At its peak, Southwest was forced to cancel nearly 70% of its flights near the year-end holiday travel period due to severe winter weather and staffing shortages. Those issues are not necessarily resolved by additional flights.

American Airlines pilots authorize strike
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
American Airlines pilots authorize strike
May 1 (UPI) -- Pushing for higher wages and retirement contributions, the union representing pilots for American Airlines said Monday that members have voted to strike.
Donald Trump's attorney calls for mistrial in E. Jean Carroll case
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Donald Trump's attorney calls for mistrial in E. Jean Carroll case
May 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday morning requested a mistrial in E. Jean Carroll's federal civil lawsuit against him, charging that U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan has made numerous "unfair" rulings against him.
Biden, Marcos to discuss U.S.-Philippines partnership in White House meeting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden, Marcos to discuss U.S.-Philippines partnership in White House meeting
May 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos at the White House Monday to reaffirm U.S. defense commitments in Southeast Asia and to discuss ways to shore up an expanding military alliance.
GasBuddy: Decline in retail gasoline prices gaining momentum
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GasBuddy: Decline in retail gasoline prices gaining momentum
May 1 (UPI) -- A recent decline in retail-level gasoline prices should start to accelerate, provided crude oil prices remain under pressure, a senior market analyst said Monday.
Biden welcomes small business owners to White House to highlight economic growth
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden welcomes small business owners to White House to highlight economic growth
May 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will welcome dozens of small business owners to the White House Monday to highlight private sector economic growth under his legislative agenda.
As Title 42 comes to an end, El Paso declares state of emergency
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
As Title 42 comes to an end, El Paso declares state of emergency
May 1 (UPI) -- El Paso, Texas, will enter a state of emergency starting Monday, in advance of the pandemic-era immigration policy Title 42 being lifted, the border city's mayor, Oscar Leeser, declared.
First Republic Bank seized by regulators, sold to JPMorgan Chase
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
First Republic Bank seized by regulators, sold to JPMorgan Chase
May 1 (UPI) -- First Republic Bank was sold Monday to JPMorgan Chase, as regulators seek to calm a turbulent banking sector that has seen three U.S. banks fail in less than two months.
Daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett drowns in family pool
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett drowns in family pool
May 1 (UPI) -- The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett has drowned in the pool of their Florida family home, authorities said.
Chicago mayor calls on Texas to cease sending migrants to the city
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Chicago mayor calls on Texas to cease sending migrants to the city
May 1 (UPI) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to not follow through with his "inhuman and dangerous" plan to send more migrants and asylum seekers from his southern state to her city.
1 killed in shooting at Massachusetts house party
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
1 killed in shooting at Massachusetts house party
April 30 (UPI) -- One person is dead and five more are injured after a shooting early Sunday morning at a house party in Lawrence, Mass.
