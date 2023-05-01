Trending
May 1, 2023 / 12:19 PM

American Airlines pilots authorize strike

By Daniel J. Graeber
The union representing the pilots for American Airlines voted in favor of a strike on Monday. A formal strike would require a decision at the federal level, though union activists staged "informational" pickets. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
May 1 (UPI) -- Pushing for higher wages and retirement contributions, the union representing pilots for American Airlines said Monday that members have voted to authorize a strike.

The Allied Pilots Association ended a month-long voting process on Sunday as 96% of its estimated 15,000 members took part in the vote, with 99% of participants voting in favor of authorizing a strike.

"The APA membership has spoken. We will strike if necessary to secure the industry-leading contract that our pilots have earned and deserve -- a contract that will position American Airlines for success," Capt. Ed Sicher, the union's president, said.

The vote to strike does not mean pilots move from the cockpit to the picket line. The National Mediation Board, a federal mediator, needs to determine there is an impasse between unions and employers before a strike would take place.

Nevertheless, the APA said its members conducted brief "informational picketing" at 10 hubs for American Airlines: Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington D.C.

Apart from weather delays out of San Francisco, few U.S. flights were showing major delays beyond 15 minutes, suggesting the brief picket did not disrupt air travel.

Pilots are looking for increased pay and higher contributions to retirement accounts.

"We will not be deterred from our goal of an industry-leading contract," Sicher added.

American spokesperson Curtis Blessing said in a statement that the airline was "confident" that an agreement with the pilots was "within reach and can be finalized quickly."

"We understand that a strike authorization vote is one of the important ways pilots express their desire to get a deal done and we respect the message of voting results," said Blessing. We remain focused on completing the handful of matters necessary to reach an agreement our pilots deserve."

A strike would come on the eve of a busy summer travel season, though the federal government said it was adding more than 100 new flights for the East Coast that would cut into travel times.

