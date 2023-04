One person is dead and five more are injured after a shooting early Sunday morning at a house party in Lawrence, Mass. File photo by Miki Sarabiez/Shutterstock

April 30 (UPI) -- One person is dead and five more are injured after a shooting early Sunday morning at a house party in Lawrence, Mass. Officers from the Lawrence Police Department to an apartment on Royal St., at about 3 a.m. There they found six people with gunshot wounds, according to a press release from the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

The victims were transported to Lawrence General Hospital where one was pronounced dead. Two victims were then flown to hospitals in Boston.

"Based on the initial investigation, the shootings are not believed to be a random act of violence," District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office, the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit, and Lawrence Police Department detectives are investigating the shooting.

The names of the victims have not been made public by investigators. No suspects have been named or taken into custody.

Sunday's shooting was the first mass shooting in Massachusetts this year, according to the Boston Herald.

Lawrence is a city of about 89,000 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. It is located about 30 miles north of Boston.