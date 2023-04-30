Police ID suspect, victims in Houston-area mass shooting

The San Jacinto Sheriff's Office said Francisco Oropeza could be armed and dangerous. Photo courtesy of the San Jacinto Sheriff's Office

April 30 (UPI) -- Officials in the Houston area have identified the suspect in a mass shooting that killed five people, describing him as "armed and dangerous" and on the run. The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said Francisco Oropeza, 38, opened fire at his neighbor's Cleveland, Texas, residence early Saturday after someone in the household asked him to stop shooting his gun outside. Police found four people dead at the scene and a fifth victim, an 8-year-old child, died en route to the hospital. Advertisement

Authorities said Oropeza fled the scene. He had not been caught as of Sunday morning.

Sheriff Greg Capers said officers recovered multiple guns from Oropeza's residence and warned residents not to approach him. They also recovered the rifle he allegedly used the shooting, the clothing he was wearing and his cell phone.

"Just stay in your house," he said during a news conference, according to KHOU-TV in Houston. "Be vigilant. Keep your eyes open. If you see anything, say something ... this man is very dangerous and he is armed, potentially.

"He could be anywhere now," Capers added.

Officials also identified the victims of the shooting as Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Jonathan Casarez, 18, and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8.

KHOU reported all five were living in the same house and that other residents were unharmed in the shooting.

The FBI is assisting local authorities in their search for Oropeza.