Police ID suspect, victims in Houston-area mass shooting

April 30 (UPI) -- Officials in the Houston area have identified the suspect in a mass shooting that killed five people, describing him as "armed and dangerous" and on the run.
The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said Francisco Oropeza, 38, opened fire at his neighbor's Cleveland, Texas, residence early Saturday after someone in the household asked him to stop shooting his gun outside. Police found four people dead at the scene and a fifth victim, an 8-year-old child, died en route to the hospital.