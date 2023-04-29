Floods from melting snowpack close much of Yosemite National Park

Much of Yosemite National Park will remain closed through Wednesday as water levels surge throughout Yosemite Valley due to unseasonably warm weather and record snowfall in the Sierra Nevada mountains. The NOAA tweeted side-by-side satellite images of the area taken in 2021(L) and on Monday (R). Photo courtesy of NOAA/ Twitter

April 29 (UPI) -- Large parts of Yosemite National Park in California remained closed over the weekend as meltwater from a record snowpack surged through the swollen Merced River. The river was expected to hit flood stage at Yosemite's Pohono Bridge and reach a peak of 11 feet early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Housekeeping Camp, Yosemite Valley Lodge, Curry Village, Upper Pines, Lower Pines, North Pines and The Allwahnee were shut down to the public earlier this week and will remain closed at least through Wednesday.

The Western Yosemite Valley, however, remains open.

The National Weather Service put flood warnings in place throughout Yosemite National Park Thursday. At the 11-foot flood level, roads and critical infrastructure in the area become submerged, making it "unsafe for visitors to be in Yosemite Valley."

Record snowfall in the Sierra Nevada mountain range, as well as atypically warm weather for April, contributed to the surging water levels.

On Wednesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tweeted side-by-side satellite images of the Sierra Nevada mountains taken on Monday and in 2021.

"Spot the brown silty water to the west of the Central Valley, and the extensive snowpack in the Sierra Nevada," the NOAA said.

Park services are warning people to stay away from rivers and avoid entering them.