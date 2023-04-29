Advertisement
U.S. News
April 29, 2023 / 5:28 PM

Floods from melting snowpack close much of Yosemite National Park

By Patrick Hilsman
Much of Yosemite National Park will remain closed through Wednesday as water levels surge throughout Yosemite Valley due to unseasonably warm weather and record snowfall in the Sierra Nevada mountains. The NOAA tweeted side-by-side satellite images of the area taken in 2021(L) and on Monday (R). Photo courtesy of NOAA/Twitter
Much of Yosemite National Park will remain closed through Wednesday as water levels surge throughout Yosemite Valley due to unseasonably warm weather and record snowfall in the Sierra Nevada mountains. The NOAA tweeted side-by-side satellite images of the area taken in 2021(L) and on Monday (R). Photo courtesy of NOAA/Twitter

April 29 (UPI) -- Large parts of Yosemite National Park in California remained closed over the weekend as meltwater from a record snowpack surged through the swollen Merced River.

The river was expected to hit flood stage at Yosemite's Pohono Bridge and reach a peak of 11 feet early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

Housekeeping Camp, Yosemite Valley Lodge, Curry Village, Upper Pines, Lower Pines, North Pines and The Allwahnee were shut down to the public earlier this week and will remain closed at least through Wednesday.

The Western Yosemite Valley, however, remains open.

The National Weather Service put flood warnings in place throughout Yosemite National Park Thursday. At the 11-foot flood level, roads and critical infrastructure in the area become submerged, making it "unsafe for visitors to be in Yosemite Valley."

Record snowfall in the Sierra Nevada mountain range, as well as atypically warm weather for April, contributed to the surging water levels.

On Wednesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tweeted side-by-side satellite images of the Sierra Nevada mountains taken on Monday and in 2021.

"Spot the brown silty water to the west of the Central Valley, and the extensive snowpack in the Sierra Nevada," the NOAA said.

Advertisement

Park services are warning people to stay away from rivers and avoid entering them.

Read More

South Florida gets disaster declaration after recent heavy floods California, Mississippi River brace for rising waters, flooding from snowmelt Train derails in Wisconsin, sending cars into Mississippi River

Latest Headlines

Federal judge temporarily blocks Illinois' assault weapon ban
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal judge temporarily blocks Illinois' assault weapon ban
April 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Illinois has ruled the state cannot yet enforce a previously passed law banning assault-style weapons, among other gun control measures.
N.C. Supreme Court reinstates GOP-led redistricting, voter ID laws
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
N.C. Supreme Court reinstates GOP-led redistricting, voter ID laws
April 29 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court has reversed its own earlier ruling striking down GOP-led redistricting efforts after Republicans regained control of the state's top judicial body.
Fla. passes bill allowing DeSantis to remain governor during presidential run
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fla. passes bill allowing DeSantis to remain governor during presidential run
April 29 (UPI) -- Florida Republicans have approved state election law changes that would allow Ron DeSantis to remain as governor while also running for U.S. president.
Minnesota Senate passes marijuana legalization bill in historic vote
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Minnesota Senate passes marijuana legalization bill in historic vote
April 29 (UPI) -- The Minnesota state Senate voted to approve marijuana legalization in a historic vote held Friday, paving the way for recreational sales in the state.
U.S. Army grounds aviation units for 24 hours after deadly helicopter collisions
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Army grounds aviation units for 24 hours after deadly helicopter collisions
April 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army grounded its airborne units for 24 hours after two AH-64 Apache helicopters collided killing three soldiers and wounding another. In March, two Blackhawks collided killing nine soldiers.
5 killed, 3 hospitalized in Texas mass shooting incident; suspect at large
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
5 killed, 3 hospitalized in Texas mass shooting incident; suspect at large
April 29 (UPI) -- Five people were killed and three others hospitalized after a gun-wielding suspect opened fire in a home located about 50 miles north of Houston, sheriff's officials said Saturday.
4 teens arrested in connection with shooting at Texas after-prom party
U.S. News // 1 day ago
4 teens arrested in connection with shooting at Texas after-prom party
April 28 (UPI) -- Texas authorities say they have arrested four people in connection to a shooting that wounded 11 people during an after-prom party Sunday.
California moves to ban sale of diesel big rigs by 2036
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
California moves to ban sale of diesel big rigs by 2036
April 28 (UPI) -- On Friday, California regulators banned the sale of new diesel big rigs by 2036 and also passed new rules requiring all trucks be zero-emission vehicles by 2042.
White House issues plethora of proclamations
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
White House issues plethora of proclamations
April 28 (UPI) -- The Biden White House issued 12 proclamations Friday on wide-ranging subjects from Jewish American heritage to building safety codes.
Colorado's new gun regulations expand red-flag warnings, limit who can buy
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Colorado's new gun regulations expand red-flag warnings, limit who can buy
April 28 (UPI) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Friday signed into law new gun regulations that would expand red-flag warnings and limit who can purchase a gun.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California moves to ban sale of diesel big rigs by 2036
California moves to ban sale of diesel big rigs by 2036
5 killed, 3 hospitalized in Texas mass shooting incident; suspect at large
5 killed, 3 hospitalized in Texas mass shooting incident; suspect at large
Colorado's new gun regulations expand red-flag warnings, limit who can buy
Colorado's new gun regulations expand red-flag warnings, limit who can buy
White House issues plethora of proclamations
White House issues plethora of proclamations
Fire at Crimea oil depot extinguished; Russia blames drone strike
Fire at Crimea oil depot extinguished; Russia blames drone strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement