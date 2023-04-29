Advertisement
April 29, 2023 / 1:23 PM

N.C. Supreme Court reinstates GOP-led redistricting, voter ID laws

By Patrick Hilsman
The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled it does not have the authority to stop redistricting efforts denounced by Democrats as partisan gerrymandering. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled it does not have the authority to stop redistricting efforts denounced by Democrats as partisan gerrymandering. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

April 29 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court has reversed its own earlier ruling striking down GOP-led redistricting efforts after Republicans regained control of the state's top judicial body.

The high court also reversed previous rulings in reinstating voter-ID laws and restrictions on the voting rights of felons in a series of decisions issued Friday seen as a major victory for Republicans seeking to defend their political maps against accusations of partisan gerrymandering.

In February 2022, the then-Democrat-dominated state Supreme Court voted 4-3 to require the GOP-led legislature to redraw proposed redistricting lines.

Republicans have since regained majority control of the state Supreme Court and on Friday the reconfigured panel voted 5-2 along party lines that redistricting is a political issue the court doesn't have jurisdiction over -- an opinion bolstering the "independent state legislature theory" positing that states have wide authority over electoral maps and voting laws.

"Our constitution expressly assigns the redistricting authority to the General Assembly subject to explicit limitations in the text," Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby wrote in the decision. "Those limitations do not address partisan gerrymandering, it is not within the authority of this court to amend the constitution to create such limitations on a responsibility that is textually assigned to another branch."

Democratic Justice Anita Earls wrote the dissenting opinion.

"Following decisions such as this, we must remember that, though the path forward might seem long and unyielding, an injustice that is so glaring, so lawless, and such a betrayal to the democratic values upon which our constitution is based will not stand forever," she wrote.

Democratic North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein also condemned the ruling, calling it "a devastating blow to democracy.

"Our constitution is supposed to be a check on the power of the legislature. But these Republican justices have surrendered that role, taking power away from the people and giving it to an out-of-control gerrymandered Republican supermajority in the legislature," said Stein.

Separately, the court ruled to reinstate North Carolina's voter-ID laws and laws prohibiting some convicted felons from voting.

"The General Assembly did not engage in racial discrimination or otherwise violate the North Carolina Constitution by requiring individuals with felony convictions to complete their sentences -- including probation, parole, or postrelease supervision -- before they regain the right to vote," Justice Trey Allen wrote in the court's decision.

