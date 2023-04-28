Second of four Mississippi jail escapees in custody in Texas

April 28 (UPI) -- Jerry Raynes, the second of four escaped Mississippi jail inmates, has been arrested in Texas. The arrest comes a day after escaped inmate Dylan Arrington died in a shootout with police in Carthage, Miss.
"Escapee Jerry Raynes is in custody in Spring Valley, TX. USMFTF, Harris County Sheriff's Office and Spring Valley PD assisted with the capture. Raynes will be held facing extradition back to MS. Investigation is still ongoing," Hinds County, Mississippi Sheriff Tyree Jones said on Twitter.