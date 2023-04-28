Second of four Mississippi jail escapees in custody in Texas

1/4

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Mississippi jail escapee Jerry Raynes (R) is in custody in Texas, arrested without incident by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force. Photo courtesy of Harris County Sheriff/Twitter

April 28 (UPI) -- Jerry Raynes, the second of four escaped Mississippi jail inmates, has been arrested in Texas. The arrest comes a day after escaped inmate Dylan Arrington died in a shootout with police in Carthage, Miss. "Escapee Jerry Raynes is in custody in Spring Valley, TX. USMFTF, Harris County Sheriff's Office and Spring Valley PD assisted with the capture. Raynes will be held facing extradition back to MS. Investigation is still ongoing," Hinds County, Mississippi Sheriff Tyree Jones said on Twitter. Advertisement

Harris County, Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that Raynes "was taken into custody without incident by members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force" and is being evaluated at a local hospital.

Raynes is one of four inmates who escaped custody in Hinds County, Miss. Police in Texas found Raynes at Memorial Hospital in The Heights, where Raynes had been a patient.

On Thursday, escapee Dylan Arrington wounded a deputy and died in an exchange of gunfire with police from a home that caught fire after he had barricaded himself inside in Carthage, Miss.

Raynes, Arrington, Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison escaped custody six days ago.

Advertisement

A stolen Hinds County Public Works Ford F-150 truck used by Raynes to flee to Texas was recovered Sunday by Spring Valley police near the Katy freeway, according to Sheriff Jones.

Raynes was seen on a gas station security camera Sunday not far from where the truck was abandoned.

Police have not yet released any updates on the possible whereabouts of Grayson and Harrison.