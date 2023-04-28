Trending
April 28, 2023 / 11:22 AM

Lower oil prices bring relief at the pump

By Daniel J. Graeber
Retail gasoline prices are moving lower amid a recent decline in crude oil prices. A flood of data pointing to a slowing economy is taking the steam out of commodity prices. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Retail gasoline prices are moving lower amid a recent decline in crude oil prices. A flood of data pointing to a slowing economy is taking the steam out of commodity prices. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices continue to move away from recent highs, though that trajectory depends in large part on the direction of crude oil prices, an analyst said.

Motor club AAA put the national average retail price at $3.63 for a gallon of regular unleaded on Friday, about 5 cents per gallon less than this time last week. A steady string of economic data, from lackluster GDP growth to a cooling housing market, has taken its toll on commodity prices in general.

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for the price of oil, was trading at around $75 per barrel on Friday, about $7.50 below the April peak.

Gasoline prices, at $3.68 last week, may reflect a plateau for now, said Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for the motor club.

RELATED U.S. inflation remains above Fed's target rate

"As long as the oil cost keeps wobbling around the low to mid $70s per barrel, drivers will benefit when they fuel up," he said.

Federal data out this week confirm that demand is holding up, however. The total amount of refined petroleum products sent to the market over the four-week period ending April 21, a proxy for implied demand, was up 2.2% compared to year-ago levels. The amount sent out, however, is about 3% below pre-pandemic levels.

There could be some competition coming between supply and demand. Recent data show the consumer remains resilient to inflationary pressures, which are still running well above the 2% target rate set by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

RELATED OPEC fires back at IEA for suggesting it was trying to prop up oil prices

Starting next week, meanwhile, OPEC+, the core members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member state allies such as Russia, start implementing the 1.6 million barrel per day curtailment in production that was promised in early April.

That in theory could support an uptick in crude oil prices, which would eventually trickle down to the consumer level, though it's unclear if there will be a long-lasting impact.

Patrick DeHaan, the senior petroleum analyst at Chicago-based GasBuddy, said earlier this week that gasoline prices usually peak at some point between May and June, but that peak may already be behind us.

RELATED U.S. jobless claims inch lower to 230,000

"While it's possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising," he said. "It's certainly looking optimistic for motorists."

The federal government expects the price at the pump to average $3.42 per gallon for the full year, down from the $3.97 average for 2022.

