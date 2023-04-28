Trending
U.S. News
April 28, 2023 / 1:53 PM

4 teens arrested in connection with shooting at Texas after-prom party

By Patrick Hilsman

April 28 (UPI) -- Texas authorities say they have arrested four people in connection to a shooting that wounded 11 people during an after-prom party Sunday.

Few details on the suspects have been released, but the Jasper County Sherriff's Office says the suspects, one 18-year-old and three 19-year-olds, have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

Authorities also said the suspects were involved in organized crime.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight as hundreds of people were gathered at a residence in the small town of Jasper, which is located approximately 230 miles southeast of Dallas.

"All we know is a bunch of kids ganged up after prom to go out there and have a good time, have a night they could remember the rest of their lives, and somehow it got twisted up and a lot of children got shot," Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman told reporters at a press conference Monday.

Three of the suspects were arrested at the same Newton residence on Thursday and the fourth suspect was arrested later the same day.

Police are expected to hold a press conference regarding the arrests on Friday.

