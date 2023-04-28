To ease supply issues, EPA waives E15 gasoline summer restriction

The Environmental Protection Agency issued a fuel waiver Friday to allow for the sale of ethanol-blended E15 gasoline during summer months. E15 evaporates quickly in hot conditions, which is why it is normally restricted during the summer File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency fuel waiver Friday to allow for the sale of E15 gasoline over the summer. "This action will provide Americans with relief at the pump from ongoing market supply issues created by Russia's unprovoked war in Ukraine by increasing fuel supply and offering consumers more choices at the pump," the EPA said in a press release Friday. Advertisement

E15 gasoline is a blend that contains 15% ethanol alcohol and is restricted during summer months because the ethanol content causes the fuel to evaporate easily in hot conditions. When E15 gasoline evaporates, the resulting particles can cause smog when exposed to sunlight.

"Allowing E15 sales during the summer driving season will not only help increase fuel supply, but support American farmers, strengthen U.S. energy security, and provide relief to drivers across the country," said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

While the 1990 Clean Air Act created the legal framework to restrict the sale of ethanol-blended fuel during the summer months, it also allows the EPA administrator, in coordination with the Energy Department, to waive the restrictions in response to fuel scarcity.

"Administrator Regan determined that extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstances exist and has granted a temporary waiver to help ensure that an adequate supply of gasoline is available," the EPA said, "as required by law, EPA and DOE evaluated the situation and determined granting the waiver was in the public interest."

Advertisement

A similar E15 fuel waiver was issued last year.