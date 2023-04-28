New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces 'conceptual' $229B state budget deal

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a conceptual agreement on a state budget on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state reached a "conceptual agreement" on a budget plan after a month-long delay. The proposed budget totals $229 billion and grants judges greater authority when setting bail, provides rental assistance, increases minimum wage and shores up the state's abortion protections. Advertisement

"I promised New Yorkers we'd make our state more affordable, more livable and safer, and this budget delivers on that promise," Hochul said in a statement.

"I am pleased to have reached an agreement with Speaker [Carl] Heastie and Leader [Andrea] Stewart-Cousins on a transformative budget that improves public safety, transforms our mental health care system, protects our climate and invests in our children's future."

The budget is about $2 billion more than what Hochul had planned for in February but does not include a provision that would force agencies to construct 800,000 new homes in the next 10 years.

It, however, will include $391 million for rental assistance for the New York City Housing Authority, other public housing residents, Section 8 voucher recipients and others who live in subsidized housing under the Emergency Rental Assitance Program.

Hochul said the budget gives judges greater discretion to set bail for "serious crimes" while also providing $66 million to increase State Police academy classes and troopers dedicated to responding to such crimes.

It also moves to increase the minimum wage for three years, until the wage would continue to increase at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.

Amid federal threats to abortion access, the budget also includes $100.7 million to fund abortion providers and provide data protections for patients seeking abortions and other reproductive health care.

While the budget was due on March 31, Hochul and legislative leaders continued to negotiate. Most of the legislators have not returned to their districts, which means that it will still take days before they can come back together to finalize the deals and pass the budget.

"With a conceptual agreement in place, the legislative houses are expected to pass bills that will enact these priorities," Hochul's office said.