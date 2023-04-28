Trending
April 28, 2023 / 8:37 AM

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces 'conceptual' $229B state budget deal

By Clyde Hughes
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a conceptual agreement on a state budget on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a conceptual agreement on a state budget on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state reached a "conceptual agreement" on a budget plan after a month-long delay.

The proposed budget totals $229 billion and grants judges greater authority when setting bail, provides rental assistance, increases minimum wage and shores up the state's abortion protections.

"I promised New Yorkers we'd make our state more affordable, more livable and safer, and this budget delivers on that promise," Hochul said in a statement.

"I am pleased to have reached an agreement with Speaker [Carl] Heastie and Leader [Andrea] Stewart-Cousins on a transformative budget that improves public safety, transforms our mental health care system, protects our climate and invests in our children's future."

Tennessee Titans receive approval for $2.1B Nashville stadium

The budget is about $2 billion more than what Hochul had planned for in February but does not include a provision that would force agencies to construct 800,000 new homes in the next 10 years.

It, however, will include $391 million for rental assistance for the New York City Housing Authority, other public housing residents, Section 8 voucher recipients and others who live in subsidized housing under the Emergency Rental Assitance Program.

Hochul said the budget gives judges greater discretion to set bail for "serious crimes" while also providing $66 million to increase State Police academy classes and troopers dedicated to responding to such crimes.

It also moves to increase the minimum wage for three years, until the wage would continue to increase at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.

Amid federal threats to abortion access, the budget also includes $100.7 million to fund abortion providers and provide data protections for patients seeking abortions and other reproductive health care.

While the budget was due on March 31, Hochul and legislative leaders continued to negotiate. Most of the legislators have not returned to their districts, which means that it will still take days before they can come back together to finalize the deals and pass the budget.

Norfolk Southern CEO to testify before Ohio Senate panel on toxic train derailment

"With a conceptual agreement in place, the legislative houses are expected to pass bills that will enact these priorities," Hochul's office said.

Biden signs executive orders aimed at giving 'peace of mind' on family care

Second of four Mississippi jail escapees in custody in Texas
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Second of four Mississippi jail escapees in custody in Texas
April 28 (UPI) -- Jerry Raynes, the second of four escaped Mississippi jail inmates, has been arrested in Texas. The arrest comes a day after escaped inmate Dylan Arrington died in a shootout with police in Carthage, Miss.
'Civility is gone': Silencing of transgender lawmaker shows shift in Montana
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
'Civility is gone': Silencing of transgender lawmaker shows shift in Montana
April 28 (UPI) -- The silencing of a transgender lawmaker in Montana this week illuminates a political shift to the right that has been building since the election of former President Donald Trump, local politicians and observers say.
New York City's MTA stops use of Twitter saying it is 'no longer reliable'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York City's MTA stops use of Twitter saying it is 'no longer reliable'
April 28 (UPI) -- New York City's Metropolitan Transit Authority, which serves billions of users a year, is advising the public that it will no longer use Twitter to broadcast transit updates.
3 dead, 1 injured in collision of 2 U.S. Army helicopters in Alaska
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
3 dead, 1 injured in collision of 2 U.S. Army helicopters in Alaska
April 28 (UPI) -- Three soldiers were killed and a fourth was injured when two Apache helicopters they were aboard crashed during a training flight in Alaska, authorities said.
U.S. unveils new immigration measures ahead of Title 42's expiration
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. unveils new immigration measures ahead of Title 42's expiration
April 28 (UPI) -- The United States has unveiled a series of measures aimed at curbing an anticipated surge in migrant arrivals at the U.S. southern border when a COVID-19-era health policy that barred entry to millions expires in days.
Two U.S. Army helicopters crash in Alaska; 4 people were aboard
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Two U.S. Army helicopters crash in Alaska; 4 people were aboard
April 27 (UPI) -- Two Army helicopters crashed in Alaska on Thursday while returning from a training flight, military officials announced. 
E. Jean Carroll spars with Trump lawyer, defends actions in 2nd day on stand
U.S. News // 1 day ago
E. Jean Carroll spars with Trump lawyer, defends actions in 2nd day on stand
April 27 (UPI) -- Writer E. Jean Carroll exchanged heated barbs with former President Donald Trump's lawyer and defended herself for not "screaming" during an alleged rape at a New York department store in the 1990s.
Washington, Minnesota protect access to abortion, gender-affirming care
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Washington, Minnesota protect access to abortion, gender-affirming care
April 27 (UPI) -- Washington and Minnesota moved Thursday to protect access to abortion and gender-affirming care in their states as their Republican counterparts the nation over seek to restrict and ban the medical procedures.
CDC relaxes COVID-19 vaccination rules for international travelers
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
CDC relaxes COVID-19 vaccination rules for international travelers
April 27 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control on Thursday announced loosened rules on COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international travelers seeking to enter the United States. 
Customs seizes 6 gallons of Florida-bound chemical used in date-rape drugs
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Customs seizes 6 gallons of Florida-bound chemical used in date-rape drugs
April 27 (UPI) -- Federal customs officials in Philadelphia say they intercepted a shipment of six gallons of gamma butyrolactone, an industrial chemical frequently used by sexual predators as a date-rape drug. 
