3 dead, 1 injured in collision of 2 U.S. Army helicopters in Alaska

Three U.S. soldiers were killed Thursday when two AH-64E Apache helicopters collided in Alaska. Photo courtesy of Boeing

April 28 (UPI) -- Three soldiers were killed and a fourth was injured when two Apache helicopters they were aboard crashed during a training flight in Alaska, authorities said. The pair of AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, crashed Thursday near Healy, Alaska, with four people on board. Advertisement

The 11th Airborne Division announced the casualty toll late Thursday, stating two soldiers were declared dead at the scene with a third dying while en route to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital where a fourth soldier was being treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

"This is an incredible loss for these soldiers' families, their fellow soldiers and for the division," Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, said in a statement. "Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we are making the full resources of the Army available to support them."

The soldiers were not identified as their names will be withheld 24 hours after next of kin notifications have been completed, the 11th Airborne Division said.

According to officials, the helicopters collided mid-flight as they were returning from a training mission, and the incident is under investigation.

The crash is the latest in a series involving U.S. military helicopters.

In late March, nine service members died when two HH60 Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training exercise in Trigg County, Ky.

In mid-February, two pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in northern Alabama.

And in early February, two soldiers were injured when the Army AH-64D Apache helicopter they were aboard crashed at an airport in Talkeetna, Alaska.

According to a report from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, the Army averages five deaths a year due to so-called on-duty aviation mishaps.