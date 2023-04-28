Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 28, 2023 / 4:54 AM

3 dead, 1 injured in collision of 2 U.S. Army helicopters in Alaska

By Darryl Coote
Three U.S. soldiers were killed Thursday when two AH-64E Apache helicopters collided in Alaska. Photo courtesy of Boeing
Three U.S. soldiers were killed Thursday when two AH-64E Apache helicopters collided in Alaska. Photo courtesy of Boeing

April 28 (UPI) -- Three soldiers were killed and a fourth was injured when two Apache helicopters they were aboard crashed during a training flight in Alaska, authorities said.

The pair of AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, crashed Thursday near Healy, Alaska, with four people on board.

Advertisement

The 11th Airborne Division announced the casualty toll late Thursday, stating two soldiers were declared dead at the scene with a third dying while en route to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital where a fourth soldier was being treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

"This is an incredible loss for these soldiers' families, their fellow soldiers and for the division," Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, said in a statement. "Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we are making the full resources of the Army available to support them."

RELATED Kamala Harris welcomes Wounded Warriors for annual soldier ride

The soldiers were not identified as their names will be withheld 24 hours after next of kin notifications have been completed, the 11th Airborne Division said.

According to officials, the helicopters collided mid-flight as they were returning from a training mission, and the incident is under investigation.

Advertisement

The crash is the latest in a series involving U.S. military helicopters.

RELATED Debris recovered from Japanese military helicopter; crew still missing

In late March, nine service members died when two HH60 Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training exercise in Trigg County, Ky.

In mid-February, two pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in northern Alabama.

And in early February, two soldiers were injured when the Army AH-64D Apache helicopter they were aboard crashed at an airport in Talkeetna, Alaska.

RELATED China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker

According to a report from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, the Army averages five deaths a year due to so-called on-duty aviation mishaps.

Latest Headlines

U.S. unveils new immigration measures ahead of Title 42's expiration
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. unveils new immigration measures ahead of Title 42's expiration
April 28 (UPI) -- The United States has unveiled a series of measures aimed at curbing an anticipated surge in migrant arrivals at the U.S. southern border when a COVID-19-era health policy that barred entry to millions expires in days.
Two U.S. Army helicopters crash in Alaska; 4 people were aboard
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Two U.S. Army helicopters crash in Alaska; 4 people were aboard
April 27 (UPI) -- Two Army helicopters crashed in Alaska on Thursday while returning from a training flight, military officials announced. 
E. Jean Carroll spars with Trump lawyer, defends actions in 2nd day on stand
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
E. Jean Carroll spars with Trump lawyer, defends actions in 2nd day on stand
April 27 (UPI) -- Writer E. Jean Carroll exchanged heated barbs with former President Donald Trump's lawyer and defended herself for not "screaming" during an alleged rape at a New York department store in the 1990s.
Washington, Minnesota protect access to abortion, gender-affirming care
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Washington, Minnesota protect access to abortion, gender-affirming care
April 27 (UPI) -- Washington and Minnesota moved Thursday to protect access to abortion and gender-affirming care in their states as their Republican counterparts the nation over seek to restrict and ban the medical procedures.
CDC relaxes COVID-19 vaccination rules for international travelers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
CDC relaxes COVID-19 vaccination rules for international travelers
April 27 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control on Thursday announced loosened rules on COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international travelers seeking to enter the United States. 
Customs seizes 6 gallons of Florida-bound chemical used in date-rape drugs
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Customs seizes 6 gallons of Florida-bound chemical used in date-rape drugs
April 27 (UPI) -- Federal customs officials in Philadelphia say they intercepted a shipment of six gallons of gamma butyrolactone, an industrial chemical frequently used by sexual predators as a date-rape drug. 
Former VP Mike Pence testifies before grand jury investigating Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Former VP Mike Pence testifies before grand jury investigating Jan. 6 attack
April 27 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday appeared before a grand jury convened in Washington D.C. to investigate attempts by Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results, multiple reports indicated.
U.S. fish stocks improving against overfishing, NOAA says
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. fish stocks improving against overfishing, NOAA says
April 27 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. fish stocks being overfished improved slightly last year, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration said in a report issued Thursday.
Netflix report shows gains on inclusive content, women directors
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Netflix report shows gains on inclusive content, women directors
April 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is making "notable gains" when it comes to providing more inclusive content, according to a new report published Thursday.
Rep. Jamie Raskin says his cancer is in remission following chemotherapy
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Rep. Jamie Raskin says his cancer is in remission following chemotherapy
April 27 (UPI) -- Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said Thursday his cancer is in remission and his prognosis is good following a round of chemotherapy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf of Oman, U.S. Navy says
Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf of Oman, U.S. Navy says
GOP blocks Democratic Senate effort to advance Equal Rights Amendment
GOP blocks Democratic Senate effort to advance Equal Rights Amendment
Yoon tells Congress U.S., South Korea united in defending democracy
Yoon tells Congress U.S., South Korea united in defending democracy
Coast Guard searches for missing cruise ship passenger
Coast Guard searches for missing cruise ship passenger
NATO allies have delivered nearly all combat vehicles promised to Ukraine
NATO allies have delivered nearly all combat vehicles promised to Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement