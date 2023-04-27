California, Mississippi River brace for rising waters, flooding from snowmelt

A man jogs past the rain-swollen Los Angeles River in the Los Feliz section of Los Angeles on February 24. California and the Mississippi are expected to see flooding over the weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Historic snowfall in the Sierra Nevada this past winter is now expected to start melting with warmer temperatures this weekend, potentially turning it into record flooding in California and along the Mississippi River. California, has already experienced numerous atmospheric river storms saturate its valleys and filled rivers this spring also saw 500 inches of snow during the winter, some of which will melt into water. Advertisement

"This week is going to be an exclamation point on the warming process," Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, said, calling the upcoming spring, "the big melt."

The San Joaquin Valley started to witness melting on Wednesday and the Tulare Lake Basin has already reached overflowing stages.

"The problem is, again, there's nowhere else for this water to go in the Tulare Lake Basin," Swain said. "It's just going to fill up like a bathtub."

Earlier this week, Yosemite National Park announced most of Yosemite Valley would close beginning Friday because of potential flooding along the Merced River. Rangers said the park would remain closed through May 3 and "possibly longer," noting that additional flooding and closures could occur throughout the rest of May and June.

In the Midwest, the National Weather Service warned that the Mississippi River will rise over the next two weeks because of snowmelt runoff from the north in Minnesota.

"Confidence has increased that much of the river will see minor to moderate flooding," the National Weather Service said. "The river is expected to crest in the Dubuque, Iowa, area early next week and continue down river."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has already issued a disaster proclamation for counties along the Mississippi River with the state expecting record-breaking water levels.

"(The river) just can't handle that rapid of snowmelt when you've had that much snow that has occurred to the north," John Haase, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, told the Des Moines Register. "Twin Cities had anywhere from 90 to 100 inches (of snow) and that's like 40 to 50 inches above normal."