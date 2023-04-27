Trending
U.S. News
April 27, 2023

New sanctions target those helping to wrongfully detain U.S. citizens abroad

By Simon Druker
1/2
On Thursday, President Joe Biden outlined the first-ever sanctions being implemented by the State Department and Treasury Department against regimes wrongfully detaining U.S. citizens abroad. The announcements come amid several high-profile detentions of American citizens in places such as Iran (Evin prison, pictured in 2006) that often are cited in reports of torture. File Photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. officials took steps Thursday to fight back against regimes wrongfully detaining U.S. citizens abroad.

President Joe Biden outlined the first-ever sanctions being implemented by the State Department and Treasury Department against Russian and Iranian state actors.

"These steps to cut off these actors from the legitimate financial system make use of the Executive Order that I issued last summer that, itself, built on the 2020 Hostage Recovery and Hostage Taking Accountability Act," Biden said in a statement.

"That law passed in large part due to the perseverance of the families and so many others in this community who have worked to turn pain into purpose."

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced sanctions against four senior members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Intelligence Organization.

At the same time, the State Department sanctioned the Iranian military unit, as well as Russia's FSB Federal Security Service.

RELATED OPEC fires back at IEA for suggesting it was trying to prop up oil prices

"Wrongful detention of Americans is unacceptable and has consequences," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Twitter.

Thursday's announcements come amid several high-profile detentions of American citizens in both countries.

Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi, and Morad Tahbaz remain imprisoned in Iran, in a site often cited in reports of torture.

RELATED Alexei Navalny says he faces 30-year sentence on 'absurd' new terrorism charges

"The IRGC-IO frequently holds and interrogates detainees in the notorious Evin prison, in addition to the IRGC-IO's direct role in the repression of protests and arrest of dissidents, including dual nationals," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Earlier this month, U.S. officials declared Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich "wrongfully detained" after he was imprisoned in Russia.

The sanctions freeze property and other assets held directly or indirectly by those on the sanction list.

