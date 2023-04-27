Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 27, 2023 / 7:55 PM

Netflix report shows gains on inclusive content, women directors

By Simon Druker
Netflix is making “notable gains” when it comes to providing more inclusive content, according to a new report published Thursday, with more women (such as Sabrina Elba, pictured, who starred in "Luther: The Fallen Sun") and people of color represented in leading roles. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Netflix is making “notable gains” when it comes to providing more inclusive content, according to a new report published Thursday, with more women (such as Sabrina Elba, pictured, who starred in "Luther: The Fallen Sun") and people of color represented in leading roles. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is making "notable gains" when it comes to providing more inclusive content, according to a new report published Thursday.

The USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative culminated with a report following two years of study.

Advertisement

The report looks at 22 inclusion markers across Netflix's gamut of programming and rates their improvement on a year-over-year basis.

The online streaming service saw increased prominence among women and people of color from 2018 and 2021. Over half of its series (55%) over that time had a girl or woman playing a leading role. That number came in slightly lower (47.1%) for people of color.

RELATED Adam Brody to play Kristen Bell's rabbi in Netflix series

The number of women directors climbed from 5.6% to 11.8%.

"We've released this report in the interests of transparency. Because without this kind of information, it's very hard to judge whether we're improving or not. And the report makes clear that while Netflix has made advances in representation year over year, we still have a long way to go," the company said in a statement Thursday.

The program is part of Netflix's $100 million commitment to diversity and inclusion.

RELATED 'Working': Barack Obama meets employees from all walks of life

"We see notable gains this year, which should serve as an example to the rest of the entertainment industry. Inclusion is possible," USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative lead researcher Stacy L. Smith said in a statement Thursday.

Advertisement

"However, it's essential to take an intersectional look across multiple identities to understand where progress is being made and where gains are desperately needed. We're looking forward to following up in 2 years to see how this report fostered change."

Netflix said it will continue to update the report every two years through at least 2026.

RELATED 'The Crown': Ed McVey, Meg Bellamy are Prince William, Kate Middleton in Season 6 photos

"We're encouraged by this newest round of results and the impact we're seeing...but we know that driving real change, not only at Netflix but industry-wide, means continuing to think about whose voices are still missing and discovering the next generation of storytellers," Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajara said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

U.S. fish stocks improving against overfishing, NOAA says
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
U.S. fish stocks improving against overfishing, NOAA says
April 27 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. fish stocks being overfished improved slightly last year, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration said in a report issued Thursday.
Rep. Jamie Raskin says his cancer is in remission following chemotherapy
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Rep. Jamie Raskin says his cancer is in remission following chemotherapy
April 27 (UPI) -- Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said Thursday his cancer is in remission and his prognosis is good following a round of chemotherapy.
Former VP Mike Pence testifies before grand jury investigating Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former VP Mike Pence testifies before grand jury investigating Jan. 6 attack
April 27 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday appeared before a grand jury convened in Washington D.C. to investigate attempts by Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results, multiple reports indicated.
New sanctions target those helping to wrongfully detain U.S. citizens abroad
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New sanctions target those helping to wrongfully detain U.S. citizens abroad
April 27 (UPI) -- American officials took steps Thursday to fight back against regimes wrongfully detaining U.S. citizens abroad.
Train derails in Wisconsin, sending cars into Mississippi River
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Train derails in Wisconsin, sending cars into Mississippi River
April 27 (UPI) -- A train derailed in Southwest Wisconsin on Thursday, sending several cars into the Mississippi River.
House GOP immigration proposal limits asylum, builds more border wall
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House GOP immigration proposal limits asylum, builds more border wall
April 27 (UPI) -- House Republicans officially introduced a combined immigration reform package on Thursday after agreeing on provisions they say will clamp down on asylum-seekers and finish building a southern border wall.
Woman who accused Emmett Till dies at 88
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Woman who accused Emmett Till dies at 88
April 27 (UPI) -- The white woman at the center of Emmett Till's tragic killing in Mississippi in 1955 has died at 88.
Interior Department announces $146 million for wetlands conservation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Interior Department announces $146 million for wetlands conservation
April 27 (UPI) -- The Department of the Interior announced Thursday that the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission has approved over $146 million to support wetlands conservation projects.
West Virginia governor files to run for Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's seat
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
West Virginia governor files to run for Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's seat
April 27 (UPI) -- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice filed paperwork to run for the state's Senate seat in 2024, and he is expected to formally make an announcement later Thursday.
GOP blocks Democratic Senate effort to advance Equal Rights Amendment
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
GOP blocks Democratic Senate effort to advance Equal Rights Amendment
April 27 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans Thursday blocked Democratic efforts to advance the Equal Rights Amendment by removing the deadline to ratify the proposed constitutional amendment. The ERA prohibits discrimination based on sex.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

High-ranking Iranian cleric assassinated
High-ranking Iranian cleric assassinated
Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf of Oman, U.S. Navy says
Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf of Oman, U.S. Navy says
Florida lawmaker wants to limit 'Latinx,' saying it's part of Biden's 'woke crusade'
Florida lawmaker wants to limit 'Latinx,' saying it's part of Biden's 'woke crusade'
White House state dinner to honor South Korean, U.S. cultures
White House state dinner to honor South Korean, U.S. cultures
Coast Guard searches for missing cruise ship passenger
Coast Guard searches for missing cruise ship passenger
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement