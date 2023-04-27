Mississippi escaped inmate dies in a burning house during shootout with police

1/4

Escaped inmate Dylan Arrington died after a shootout from a burning house in Carthage, Miss., he had barricaded himself in, officials said Thursday. One deputy was wounded in the leg during the shootout. Photo courtesy of Hinds County Sheriff/Twitter

April 27 (UPI) -- Escaped Mississippi inmate Dylan Arrington is dead Thursday after a morning shootout with police and a fire in the house where he had barricaded himself, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones. "The remains recovered in the burned structure in Carthage, Mississippi, this morning have been identified as one of the escapees, Dylan Arrington," Sheriff Jones said on Twitter. "The cause of death is under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations." Advertisement

Arrington is suspected of murder during his escape after stealing a motorcycle, crashing it and shooting 61-year-old Anthony Watts Monday in Jackson, Miss. Watts was a pastor who had stopped to help Arrington after the motorcycle crash.

Arrington was one of four inmates who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center about 15 miles from Jackson.

RELATED Police capture final 2 inmates who cut hole in roof to escape from Missouri jail

The shooting and fire Thursday morning happened in Leake County.

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson described what happened in a Facebook video.

Atkinson said he and a deputy went to a house where the escaped inmate was believed to be. The homeowner who went in to check the house came running back out and said Arrington was inside.

Advertisement

"Myself and investigator Horn took cover. At that particular time the suspect started shooting from inside the residence," Sheriff Atkinson said. "Investigator Horn was shot in the leg."

More police arrived at the scene as Arrington continued shooting. Smoke began coming from the house and in a short time, according to Atkinson, the house was engulfed in flames.

The other three escaped inmates were still at large as of Thursday morning.

RELATED 1 of 3 Missouri jail escapees found in Wyoming

Read More Texas will resume inmate transportation after completing review of convicted murderer's escape