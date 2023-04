The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a passenger who fell from the Quantum of the Seas cruise ship approximately 500 miles south of Hawaii. Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean

April 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a passenger who fell from a cruise ship in the Pacific Ocean approximately 500 miles south of Hawaii. "Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu received a report from the cruise ship Quantum of the Seas of a man overboard at 11:03 p.m. Tuesday evening," the Coast Guard said in a statement Wednesday. Advertisement

The Coast Guard said the Quantum of the Seas remained in the area for about two hours in the hope of finding the missing passenger and deployed six life rings.

"After six hours on the scene, the crew returned to Air Station Barbers Point for fuel replenishment. The search will resume at first light Thursday morning," the statement continues.

The Quantum of the Seas, which is operated by Royal Caribbean cruise lines, left Brisbane, Australia, on April 12 and was scheduled to arrive in Honolulu April 28.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean cruise lines said the company is assisting rescue efforts.