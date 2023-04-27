Train derails in Wisconsin, sending cars into Mississippi River

April 27 (UPI) -- A freight train derailed in southwest Wisconsin on Thursday, sending several cars into the Mississippi River.

One person was treated for injuries, and officials said there was no need for local evacuations.

State officials said the derailment occurred around 12:15 p.m., 30 miles south of La Crosse. The railroad company, BNSF Railway, said that it was carrying all different kinds of freight, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

CNN reported that Caitlin Nolan saw the derailment happen.

"I didn't see a fire or smell anything but witnessed multiple cars in the water on both sides of the tracks," she told CNN. "There hadn't been any emergency help until after I had passed by."

A bridge in the area had been down recently because of severe flooding.

U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, whose district covers the area of the derailment, said he was working to get answers on what happened.

"My staff is traveling to the site, and Congressman Troy Nehls (TX-22), who Chairs the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Rail, has also made staff available to assist our team," Van Orden said according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "We will continue to monitor the situation and determine next steps."