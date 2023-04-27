Trending
U.S. News
April 27, 2023 / 3:50 PM

West Virginia governor files to run for Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's seat

By Matt Bernardini
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice filed paperwork to run for U.S. Senate on Thursday. Photo courtesy Office of the Governor
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice filed paperwork to run for U.S. Senate on Thursday. Photo courtesy Office of the Governor

April 27 (UPI) -- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice filed paperwork to run for the state's U.S. Senate seat in 2024, and he is expected to formally make an announcement later Thursday.

Justice, 72, is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who currently holds the seat. Justice formerly was a Democratic governor but switched parties in 2017.

According to Politico, Justice is set to make remarks Thursday evening at The Greenbrier, his luxury resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Manchin has held his seat since 2010 and is frequently considered the most conservative Democrat in the Senate. He has not yet announced whether or not he will run for re-election, but he has speculated that he may launch a presidential bid.

RELATED West Virginia's last abortion clinic ends challenge to state's near-total abortion ban

"I am laser-focused on doing the job West Virginians elected me to do -- lowering healthcare costs, protecting Social Security and Medicare, shoring up American energy security, and getting our fiscal house in order," Manchin said in a statement released Thursday. "But make no mistake, I will win any race I enter."

Justice is one of the most popular governors in the country, and with Trump winning West Virginia by 39 points in 2020, it is expected that he would have the advantage over any Democratic candidate.

A recent Morning Consult survey found more West Virginians -- 66 percent -- approve of Justice over Manchin, who received 38 percent support, according to The Hill.

RELATED Manchin announces opposition to Biden IRS pick

GOP Rep. Alex Mooney also has announced his intention to run for the Republican nomination, saying that "Republican primary voters will soon see that [Justice] is nothing but a Democrat in sheep's clothing."

RELATED Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces GOP presidential bid

