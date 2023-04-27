Trending
April 27, 2023 / 5:10 AM

Ex-UCLA gynecologist sentenced to 11 years for abusing patients

By Darryl Coote
James Heaps, a former UCLA gynecologist, was sentenced to 11 years' imprisonment on Wednesday for abusing his patients. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
James Heaps, a former UCLA gynecologist, was sentenced to 11 years' imprisonment on Wednesday for abusing his patients. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Former UCLA gynecologist James Heaps has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted in October of sexually abusing his patients.

Superior Court Judge Michael Carter sentenced Heaps, 66, on Wednesday, hours after turning down his motion for a new trial.

Heaps worked at UCLA Health as an obstetrician-gynecologist from February 2014 to June 2018 when he was fired following a university investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and improper billing practices.

Hundreds of his patients have accused him of sexual abuse, with more than 500 lawsuits filed against the disgraced doctor and his former university employer.

In February of last year, UCLA decided to settle a lawsuit with 203 of Heaps' victims, agreeing to pay them a combined $246.3 million, which is on top of the $73 million settlement the institution reached with seven other victims in November of 2022.

In October, Heaps was found guilty by a Los Angeles County jury of three counts of sexual battery by fraud and two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person, while being acquitted on three counts of sexual battery by fraud, three counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person and one count of sexual exploitation of a patient.

Jurors also failed to reach a unanimous verdict on nine other sexual abuse counts.

"The trauma Dr. Heaps inflicted on the very people he had sworn to care for is immeasurable," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement following Heaps' conviction last year.

"I am committed to helping all victims of sexual assault -- whether they were victimized by a doctor, school personnel or a Hollywood elite -- and encourage them to contact my office's Bureau of Victim Services if they are in need of services."

