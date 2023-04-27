Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf of Oman, U.S. Navy says

April 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy announced Thursday that Iran seized an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

The Navy's 5th Fleet said the oil tanker Advantage Sweet, which is registered under a Marshall Islands flag, was seized in the gulf and issued a distress call.

"Iran's actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability," the 5th Fleet said in a statement. "The Iranian government should immediately release the oil tanker."

The Navy said that it was not immediately clear why Iran seized the vessel Thursday, but this is not the first time something like this has happened.

"Iran's continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are a threat to maritime security and the global economy," U.S. Navy officials said. "In the past two years, Iran has unlawfully seized at least five commercial vessels sailing in the Middle East."

Tensions between the United States and Iran have increased as Washington has repeatedly accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.