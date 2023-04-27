Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 27, 2023 / 1:42 PM

Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf of Oman, U.S. Navy says

By Matt Bernardini

April 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy announced Thursday that Iran seized an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

The Navy's 5th Fleet said the oil tanker Advantage Sweet, which is registered under a Marshall Islands flag, was seized in the gulf and issued a distress call.

Advertisement

"Iran's actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability," the 5th Fleet said in a statement. "The Iranian government should immediately release the oil tanker."

The Navy said that it was not immediately clear why Iran seized the vessel Thursday, but this is not the first time something like this has happened.

"Iran's continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are a threat to maritime security and the global economy," U.S. Navy officials said. "In the past two years, Iran has unlawfully seized at least five commercial vessels sailing in the Middle East."

Tensions between the United States and Iran have increased as Washington has repeatedly accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Read More

After 60 years of foreign policy blunders, U.S. should rethink China strategy United States, Britain sanction Iranian forces that cracked down on protesters U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iran targeting network procuring drone parts

Latest Headlines

HHS allocates $147 million to combat HIV
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
HHS allocates $147 million to combat HIV
April 27 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources and Services Administration has granted $147 million in funds to help combat HIV in the United States.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Disney's lawsuit against him 'political'
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Disney's lawsuit against him 'political'
April 27 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed on Thursday that Walt Disney Parks and Resorts' federal lawsuit against him over its governing district is "political" and believes the action has no merit.
Yoon tells Congress U.S., South Korea united in defending democracy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Yoon tells Congress U.S., South Korea united in defending democracy
April 27 (UPI) -- South President Yoon Suk-yeol thanked a joint session of the U.S. Congress Thursday for defending South Korea and vowed that his nation will stand with the United States in the global defense of freedom and democracy.
Justice Dept. urges pretrial detention for accused Pentagon leaker
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Justice Dept. urges pretrial detention for accused Pentagon leaker
April 27 (UPI) -- Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old Air National guardsman accused of leaking U.S. secrets, faces a hearing Thursday to determine whether he will remain in federal custody before his trial on national security violations.
U.S. jobless claims inch lower to 230,000
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. jobless claims inch lower to 230,000
April 27 (UPI) -- Initial claims for unemployment insurance in the U.S. economy declined from week-ago levels as the workforce remains resilient against lingering inflationary pressures, data published Thursday show.
Slow sales at Old Navy contribute to Gap having to cut 1,800 jobs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Slow sales at Old Navy contribute to Gap having to cut 1,800 jobs
April 27 (UPI) -- Gap is planning to lay off 1,800 workers as the company struggles to remain profitable amidst stiff competition and poor sales.
Coast Guard searches for missing cruise ship passenger
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Coast Guard searches for missing cruise ship passenger
April 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a passenger who fell from a cruise ship in the Pacific Ocean approximately 500 miles south of Hawaii.
Southwest Airlines posts $159 million first-quarter loss
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Southwest Airlines posts $159 million first-quarter loss
April 27 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines Thursday reported a first-quarter 2023 net loss of $159 million caused by its December "operational disruption."
U.S. economy expanded 1.1% in first quarter, but growth is slowing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. economy expanded 1.1% in first quarter, but growth is slowing
April 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy expanded again during the first quarter, supported in part by an increase in consumer spending, though growth was slower than during the three-month period ending in December.
California, Mississippi River brace for rising waters, flooding from snowmelt
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California, Mississippi River brace for rising waters, flooding from snowmelt
April 27 (UPI) -- Historic snowfall in the Sierra Nevada this past winter is now expected to start melting with warmer temperatures this weekend, potentially turning it into record flooding in California and along the Mississippi River.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 teens arrested in deadly Colorado rock-throwing spree
3 teens arrested in deadly Colorado rock-throwing spree
High-ranking Iranian cleric assassinated
High-ranking Iranian cleric assassinated
Senate bill would require code of conduct for U.S. Supreme Court for first time
Senate bill would require code of conduct for U.S. Supreme Court for first time
Vatican to allow laypeople, including women, in bishops' meeting for first time
Vatican to allow laypeople, including women, in bishops' meeting for first time
Florida lawmaker wants to limit 'Latinx,' saying it's part of Biden's 'woke crusade'
Florida lawmaker wants to limit 'Latinx,' saying it's part of Biden's 'woke crusade'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement