U.S. News
April 26, 2023 / 2:58 PM

VA says more than 500,000 veterans have filed PACT Act claims on toxic exposure

By Patrick Hilsman
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday that more than 500,000 claims have been filed since President Biden signed the PACT Act, which makes it easier for veterans to file claims based on exposure to toxic substances. U.S. soldiers have been exposed to a large number of toxins in various conflicts, including Iraq (pictured), where burning oil wells released toxic fumes. File Photo U.S. Navy/Arlo K. Abrahamson/UPI
April 26 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday that more than 500,000 claims have been filed since President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law in August.

April 26 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday that more than 500,000 claims have been filed since President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law in August.

The PACT Act "expands VA benefits for veterans who have been exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances," according to the VA.

Additionally, the law adds more than 20 so-called "presumptive conditions," which don't require veterans to prove their condition is related to military service because it is presumed the health issues are service-related.

The change effectively lifts a barrier for veterans seeking benefits for toxic exposure.

RELATED Biden signs PACT Act to expand healthcare for vets exposed to toxic burn pits

"To date, VA has awarded more than $1 billion in earned benefits to Veterans and survivors who filed PACT Act-related claims," the VA said in a press release Wednesday.

The PACT Act also provides toxic exposure screenings for veterans.

"More than 3 million veterans have received VA's new toxic exposure screenings since President Biden signed the PACT Act into law, with approximately 42% reporting a concern of exposure," the VA said.

RELATED Senate passes bill giving veterans healthcare coverage for burn pit afflictions

The VA also announced a significant increase in staffing.

"The Veterans Health Administration welcomed 27,181 new hires in the first six months of the fiscal year, the highest hiring level in history," the VA said.

"Thanks to President Biden, the millions of veterans who fought our wars for the past 30 years -- who breathed in debris from sandstorms, fumes from burning trash, and more while overseas -- are now taken care of for the conditions that followed them home from war," said Veterans' Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough.

RELATED Biden signs 9 laws ensuring better healthcare for veterans

