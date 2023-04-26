Trending
April 26, 2023 / 7:03 PM

Steve Bannon associates sentenced to prison in 'We Build The Wall' scheme

By Sheri Walsh
1/2
Brian Kolfage, an Air Force veteran who lost both legs and part of his right arm during the war in Iraq, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison for his role in defrauding donors in the "We Build The Wall" scheme. Photo courtesy of U.S. Army
Brian Kolfage, an Air Force veteran who lost both legs and part of his right arm during the war in Iraq, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison for his role in defrauding donors in the "We Build The Wall" scheme. Photo courtesy of U.S. Army

April 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge in New York has sentenced two former business associates of ex-White House official Steve Bannon to prison for defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors out of more than $25 million in a fundraising scheme known as "We Build The Wall."

Brian Kolfage, 41, was sentenced to four years and 3 months in prison, and Andrew Badolato, 58, was sentenced to three years Wednesday for their roles in a scam to build former President Donald Trump's promised wall along the southern border of the United States.

Kolfage, an Air Force veteran who lost both legs and part of his right arm during the war in Iraq, had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, in addition to tax and wire fraud in Florida, where he lives.

"Brian Kolfage and Andrew Badolato abused the trust of donors to 'We Build the Wall' and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to line their own pockets," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Wednesday. "The defendants have now been held accountable for their criminal conduct."

According to court documents, the "We Build The Wall" crowdfunding campaign began in December of 2018 when Kolfage falsely assured the public that he would "not take a penny in salary or compensation" and that "100% of the funds raised ... will be used in the execution of our mission and purpose."

Despite repeated reassurances, Kolfage, Badolato and Timothy Shea took hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations, according to court documents that show Kolfage taking $350,000 for his personal use.

Bannon was also accused of taking $1 million from the campaign to cover personal expenses. In 2020, he pleaded not guilty to the charges in federal court in New York City before being pardoned by then-President Trump. He was charged with money laundering and conspiracy in September.

RELATED MAGA supporters demonize China, transgender people at CPAC

Kolfage, Badolato and Shea were accused of routing payments from the "We Build The Wall" fund through bank accounts they controlled, using fake invoices and contracts. Shea was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering and is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

In addition to their prison terms, Kolfage has been ordered to forfeit nearly $18 million and pay restitution of close to $3 million. Badolato was ordered to forfeit just under $1.5 million and pay the same amount in restitution. Both men will serve three years of supervised release after their prison terms.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, who also ordered the forfeiture of property in Sunland Park, N.M., where a portion of the wall was built, said Wednesday "this was no ordinary financial fraud," because when victims donated to "We Build The Wall," "they were expressing their views about a political issue that was important to them," which would "undoubtedly have a chilling effect" on political donations.

RELATED Steve Bannon appeals contempt conviction, prison sentence delayed

"The fraud perpetuated by Mr. Kolfage and Mr. Badolato went well beyond defrauding individual donors," Judge Torres added. "They hurt us all."

