Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 26, 2023 / 3:53 PM

Bipartisan Senate bill would ban social media accounts for kids younger than 13

By Doug Cunningham
1/4
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., is co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation that would require parental consent for 13- to 17-year-olds to get social media accounts. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., is co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation that would require parental consent for 13- to 17-year-olds to get social media accounts. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- A U.S. Senate bipartisan bill would ban kids younger than 13 from social media, and it would require parental consent for 13- to 17-year-olds to have social media accounts.

Sponsors of the Protecting Kids On Social Media Act cite what they say are growing mental health problems facing today's teens as the main reason for creating the legislation.

Advertisement

If passed into law, the Federal Trade Commission would be empowered to fine social media companies millions of dollars.

However, the bill also exempts online platforms that provide video games, online payments, digital newsletters, teleconference providers, and other online sites.

RELATED Arkansas sues Meta, TikTok over putting children, personal data at risk

The bill also creates a pilot program for providing a secure digital identification credential to citizens and lawful U.S. residents at no cost to the individual.

Under the bill, social media companies would have two years from the date the bill is enacted to verify the ages of account holders.

The bill's introductory paragraph states its purpose is "to require that social media platforms verify the age of their users, prohibit the use of algorithmic recommendation systems on individuals under age 18, require parental or guardian consent for social media users under age 18, and prohibit users who are under age 13 from accessing social media platforms."

Advertisement

The bill doesn't ban minors from viewing social media content, "as long as such viewing does not involve logging in or interacting with the content or other users."

The bill's sponsors are Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala.

"From bullying and sex trafficking to addiction and explicit content, social media companies subject children and teens to a wide variety of content that can hurt them, emotionally and physically," said Cotton in a statement. "Just as parents safeguard their kids from threats in the real world, they need the opportunity to protect their children online."

RELATED New Utah law mandates social-media users younger than 18 have parental consent

Schatz said that while social media companies are profiting, kids are suffering and it has to stop. He said the growing evidence is clear that social media "is making kids more depressed and wreaking havoc on their mental health."

"Our bill will help us stop the growing social media health crisis among kids by setting a minimum age and preventing companies from using algorithms to automatically feed them addictive content based on their personal information," Schatz said in a statement.

The bill would limit tech companies from using data from teens to target them with advertising.

Advertisement

"As a parent of two kids -- one a teenager and one about to be a teenager -- I see firsthand the damage that social media companies, 100% committed to addicting our children to their screens, are doing to our society," Murphy said in a statement. "This is a reality that we don't have to accept ... None of this is out of Congress' control and this bipartisan legislation would take important steps to protect kids and hold social media companies accountable."

Read More

Number of kids hospitalized with mental health problems rises

Latest Headlines

Disney sues Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis for 'campaign to weaponize government power'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Disney sues Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis for 'campaign to weaponize government power'
April 26 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Parks and Resorts sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, alleging unconstitutional political retaliation after the company publicly disagreed with Florida's so-called "don't say gay" law.
Polling reveals views on abortion vary by age, race, geography
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Polling reveals views on abortion vary by age, race, geography
April 26 (UPI) -- Nearly a year after Roe vs. Wade was reversed, opinions on abortion are still divided along geographical lines, according to polling data released by the Pew Research Center.
Senate bill would require code of conduct for U.S. Supreme Court for first time
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Senate bill would require code of conduct for U.S. Supreme Court for first time
April 26 (UPI) -- Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, introduced a bill on Wednesday that would require the Supreme Court to create its own code of conduct.
To counter North Korea, U.S. will dock nuclear-armed subs in South Korea
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
To counter North Korea, U.S. will dock nuclear-armed subs in South Korea
April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to the White House on Wednesday and announced he would have nuclear-armed submarines dock in South Korea for the first time in more than 40 years.
VA says more than 500,000 veterans have filed PACT Act claims on toxic exposure
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
VA says more than 500,000 veterans have filed PACT Act claims on toxic exposure
April 26 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday that over 500,000 claims have been filed since President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law in August.
3 teens arrested in deadly Colorado rock-throwing spree
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
3 teens arrested in deadly Colorado rock-throwing spree
April 26 (UPI) -- Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a rock-throwing spree that left one person dead in Denver, CO. 
Former Arkansas state senator sentenced to 50 months in bribery scheme
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Arkansas state senator sentenced to 50 months in bribery scheme
April 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced that a former Arkansas state senator was sentenced to 50 months in prison for his role in a bribery scheme.
Ex-attorney Alex Murdaugh faces 2 new charges of tax evasion in South Carolina
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-attorney Alex Murdaugh faces 2 new charges of tax evasion in South Carolina
April 26 (UPI) -- Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, who was found guilty last month of murdering his wife and son, faces two new counts of tax evasion, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Wednesday.
Mortgage applications increased, but remain well off year-ago levels
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mortgage applications increased, but remain well off year-ago levels
April 26 (UPI) -- Applications to purchase a home in the United States increased from week-ago levels, but remain far off the pace from last year as higher lending rates continue to depress the market.
Norfolk Southern reports $387 million East Palestine derailment charge
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Norfolk Southern reports $387 million East Palestine derailment charge
April 26 (UPI) -- Norfolk Southern Corp. said Wednesday a $387 million charge for the East Palestine Ohio train derailment dropped first-quarter 2023 earnings by 34% to $711 million, down from $1.1 billion in first quarter 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Yosemite Valley to close over flooding threat from melting snow
Yosemite Valley to close over flooding threat from melting snow
Senator vows to block Amtrak board nominees over rural representation
Senator vows to block Amtrak board nominees over rural representation
Ex-New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to join Harvard this fall
Ex-New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to join Harvard this fall
Barbie reveals new doll with Down syndrome to teach 'inclusion through play'
Barbie reveals new doll with Down syndrome to teach 'inclusion through play'
3 teens arrested in deadly Colorado rock-throwing spree
3 teens arrested in deadly Colorado rock-throwing spree
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement