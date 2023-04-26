Trending
Polling reveals views on abortion vary by age, race, geography

By Patrick Hilsman
Views on abortion vary widely according to geography, race and age, according to new polling data from the Pew Research Center. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
April 26 (UPI) -- Nearly a year after Roe v. Wade was reversed, opinions on abortion are still divided along geographical, racial and political lines, according to polling data released by the Pew Research Center.

Polling data was collected from 5,079 adults between March 27 and April 2.

Nationally, 62% of respondents said abortion should be legal in all or most cases while 36% said it should be illegal in all or most cases. 84% of respondents identifying as Democrats said abortion should be legal in all or most cases while only 40% of Republicans shared the opinion.

While the country remains divided over abortion, the polling data reveals that the percentage of people who think abortion should be more accessible in states where it is currently outlawed increased from 31% in 2019 to 43% in 2023.

The polling data reveal changing perceptions since Roe vs. Wade was reversed, with 54% of Americans saying it would be very easy or somewhat easy to get an abortion near where they live. Polling data from 2019 showed that 65% of Americans thought it would be very or somewhat easy to obtain an abortion near where they live.

In states where abortion has been outlawed, the number of people who said it would be difficult to obtain an abortion jumped from about half in 2019 to 71% in 2023 when the data was collected.

In states where abortion is restricted or where its legal status is in dispute, 56% of respondents said it would be very or somewhat difficult to get an abortion.

The polling data also reveal differences of opinion between age groups. Among adults ages 18 to 29, 73% say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, compared with 62% of adults between 30 and 49 and 57% of respondents over age 50.

Differences of opinion also appeared along racial lines in the polling data, with 73% of Asian and Black adults saying abortion should be legal in all or most cases compared with 62% of Hispanic respondents and 59% of White respondents.

