U.S. News
April 26, 2023 / 8:33 AM

Transgender Montana lawmaker faces 'disciplinary consequences' after protest

Vote to determine whether Rep. Zooey Zephyr violated rules of decorum

By A.L. Lee
Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, said the Montana House planned to hold a vote to censure or expel her on Wednesday. Image courtesy of Montana Legislature
April 26 (UPI) -- The GOP-led House in Montana will vote Wednesday on a transgender lawmaker's conduct during a protest that erupted over the Republican Speaker's refusal to allow her to speak during several proceedings this week.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, faces "disciplinary consequences" for her actions on the House floor during Monday's protest, according to a letter forwarded to her Tuesday by Republican House leaders and signed by House Speaker Matt Regier, of Kalispell.

Regier has scheduled the motion for a vote at 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday, to determine if Zephyr "violated rules, collective rights, safety, dignity, integrity, or decorum of the House of Representative, and if so, whether to impose consequences for those actions" under the state constitution.

Zephyr informed her constituents about the looming decision on Twitter writing she would have a fair opportunity to speak during the hearing.

"I have been informed that during tomorrow's floor session, there will be a motion to either censure or expel me," she wrote. "I've also been told I'll get a chance to speak. I will do as I have always done -- rise on behalf of my constituents, in defense of my community and for democracy itself."

The letter also states the House gallery will be closed to the public during the vote to "maintain decorum and ensure safety."

The decision comes after people were arrested during a protest Monday in the gallery of the State House that interrupted the legislative session after Zephyr was denied at least three times to speak on the House floor since April 18 -- after saying Republicans would have "blood on your hands" if they approved a bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors.

RELATED GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she wants moderation on abortion

"Headlines that have happened over the last week, stating that Montana House leadership or GOP has silenced anyone is false," Regier said before canceling Tuesday's legislative session to discuss what action should be taken on Zephyr.

"Currently, all representatives are free to participate in House debates while following the House rules. The choice to not follow House rules is one that Rep. Zephyr has made. The only person silencing Rep. Zephyr is Rep. Zephyr. The Montana House will not be bullied. All 100 representatives will continue to be treated the same."

Zephyr, 34, who is the state's first openly transgender female lawmaker, has drawn parallels between her political plight and that of three lawmakers who faced Republican backlash after staging a gun control protest in the Tennessee Capitol in late March.

RELATED President Joe Biden thanks Tennessee lawmakers for 'standing up' for gun reform

"There are no doubts there are connections," Zephyr told CBS. "I think what we're seeing is that when marginalized communities, communities who are impacted the most by legislation, rise up and speak to the harm, whether it's me speaking on trans issues, whether it's young Black men speaking on gun violence. Those folks in power, particularly on the far right, do not want to be held accountable for the real harm that these bills bring."

Zephyr has refused to apologize for her comments targeting Republicans.

"If I did it again, I would stand by what I said, because, again, I see the harm that these bills bring," she said.

