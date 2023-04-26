Trending
Mortgage applications increased, but remain well off year-ago levels

By Daniel J. Graeber
Mortgage applications increased slightly from week-ago levels, but are nearly 30% below year-ago levels, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. File photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI
April 26 (UPI) -- Applications to purchase a home in the United States increased from week-ago levels, but remain far off the pace from last year as higher lending rates continue to depress the market, the Mortgage Bankers Association said.

The MBA said Wednesday that mortgage loan applications increased by 3.7% on a seasonally adjusted basis, compared with week-ago levels. On an adjusted basis, activity increased 5% from last week.

"Both conventional and government home-purchase applications increased last week," Joel Kan, the deputy chief economist at the MBA, said. "However, activity was still nearly 28% below last year's pace, as high mortgage rates and low supply have slowed the market this year, even as home-price growth has decelerated in many markets across the country."

The number of people looking to refinance an existing mortgage declined from 27.6% last week to 26.8% this week. Lending rates, meanwhile, increased for the second-straight week to 6.55% for a 30-year fixed-rate loan.

The U.S. housing sector was under pressure for much of the first quarter as aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve spilled down to consumer-level loans.

Investment bank ING said Tuesday that the monthly payment on a $400,000, 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was $1,750 in January. A would-be home buyer looking for that payment on a monthly mortgage now would only get a loan of around $280,000, far below the average price of a new home.

Newly built homes are increasingly expensive. The average price for a new home sold in March was $449,800, compared with $435,900 for March 2022.

Looking to the future, Kan said that, even though some market indices are pointing to an economic slowdown, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to impose another rate hike when its members meet next week. That, in turn, will lead to an increase in mortgage rates, crimping the housing market even further.

