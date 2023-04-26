Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 26, 2023 / 4:39 AM

Attorney pleads guilty to maintaining properties owned by sanctioned Russian

By Darryl Coote
A New York attorney on Tuesday pleaded guilty to aiding a sanctioned Russian oligarch by paying to maintain six of his U.S. properties. Pool File Photo by Win McNamee/UPI
A New York attorney on Tuesday pleaded guilty to aiding a sanctioned Russian oligarch by paying to maintain six of his U.S. properties. Pool File Photo by Win McNamee/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- A New York attorney has pleaded guilty to making nearly $4 million in payments to maintain the U.S. properties of sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.

Robert Wise of Pelham, New York, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil on Tuesday when he also agreed to forfeit more than $3.7 million. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 6 when Wise faces a maximum of five years' imprisonment for the one count of conspiring to commit international money laundering.

Advertisement

Wise had been hired to assist Vekselberg with acquiring six properties valued at more than $75 million in New York and Florida and was retained to maintain them, with various shell companies owned by the Russian sending him some $18.5 million between February 2009 and March 2018.

The next month, the U.S. Treasury designated Vekselberg over his government's actions in Ukraine, freezing all of his assets and barring U.S. citizens from doing business with him, but federal prosecutors said in the indictment that between June 2018 and March of last year, 25 wire transfers totaling some $3.8 million were sent to Wise's account from shell companies to maintain and service the six proprieties.

Advertisement

"With today's guilty plea, Robert Wise has admitted that he misused his position of trust as a lawyer, laundering money to promote sanctions violations by Viktor Vekselberg's longtime associate Vladimir Voronchenko," Andrew Adams, director of the Task Force KleptoCapture, said in a statement. "Admission to the bar carries with it a public trust that attorneys will act with honesty and integrity -- a trust that Robert Wise chose to betray in exchange for an easy, illicit paycheck."

The Task Force KleptoCapture was created following the Kremlin's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine to target oligarchs attempting to evade sanctions.

The guilty plea comes after Voronchenko, an associate of Vekselberg who retained Wise to acquire and maintain the properties, was charged as part of the scheme in an indictment unsealed Feb. 7.

RELATED Tobacco giant to pay $629M for violating North Korea sanctions

A civil forfeiture complaint was also filed against the six properties later that month.

Following Russia's invasion, the U.S. redesignated Vekselberg and blocked his yacht and private jet.

RELATED Accused White supremacist charged with firebombing Ohio church over drag event

Read More

U.S. agencies warn they will crack down on harmful use of AI

Latest Headlines

Ex-New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to join Harvard this fall
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to join Harvard this fall
April 26 (UPI) -- Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be joining Harvard University this fall.
U.S. agencies warn they will crack down on harmful use of AI
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. agencies warn they will crack down on harmful use of AI
April 25 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is warning companies and financial firms that its federal agencies have the ability to crack down on civil rights and other bias violations committed through the use of artificial intelligence.
Tobacco giant to pay $629M for violating North Korea sanctions
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tobacco giant to pay $629M for violating North Korea sanctions
April 25 (UPI) -- British American Tobacco has agreed to pay $629 million in fines to the U.S. government after a subsidiary pleaded guilty to violating sanctions by selling tobacco products to North Korea, the Justice Department said.
South Korea, U.S. agree to strengthen 'space alliance' during NASA facility visit
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
South Korea, U.S. agree to strengthen 'space alliance' during NASA facility visit
April 26 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol opened his state visit to Washington D.C., by touring a NASA facility after the United States and South Korea signed a joint statement to strengthen their space alliance.
Chief Justice John Roberts declines Senate invitation to testify on Supreme Court ethics
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Chief Justice John Roberts declines Senate invitation to testify on Supreme Court ethics
April 25 (UPI) -- Chief Justice John Roberts has declined an invitation from Senate Democrats, saying he will not testify about ethics standards at the Supreme Court.
Attorneys square off as Donald Trump civil rape trial gets underway
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Attorneys square off as Donald Trump civil rape trial gets underway
April 25 (UPI) -- Opening statements in the defamation and battery case against former President Donald Trump have concluded as the lawyer for writer E. Jean Carroll told the jury Trump "lunged at her."
Barbie reveals new doll with Down syndrome to teach 'inclusion through play'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Barbie reveals new doll with Down syndrome to teach 'inclusion through play'
April 25 (UPI) -- Mattel has unveiled a new Barbie with Down syndrome to help more children see themselves in the popular doll and to teach "inclusion through play."
Senator vows to block Amtrak board nominees over rural representation
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Senator vows to block Amtrak board nominees over rural representation
April 25 (UPI) -- Citing geographical bias, Montana's senior senator said Tuesday will block President Joe Biden's nominations to the Amtrak Board of Directors.
Hearing on fatal Alabama birthday party shooting reveals 7 guns used
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Hearing on fatal Alabama birthday party shooting reveals 7 guns used
April 25 (UPI) -- Testimony at a hearing in Alabama has revealed seven guns were fired at a Dadeville birthday party, where four people were killed and 32 others injured earlier this month.
Biden asks union leaders to help 'finish the job' of rebuilding America, middle class
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Biden asks union leaders to help 'finish the job' of rebuilding America, middle class
April 25 (UPI) -- Speaking over the chants of "four more years" at one point, President Joe Biden told labor leaders in Washington on Tuesday that he was proud to be considered a pro-union president.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Surge in new home sales attributed to availability, not consumer confidence
Surge in new home sales attributed to availability, not consumer confidence
President Joe Biden officially announces 2024 re-election bid
President Joe Biden officially announces 2024 re-election bid
Accused White supremacist charged with firebombing Ohio church over drag event
Accused White supremacist charged with firebombing Ohio church over drag event
Colombia deports Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to Miami
Colombia deports Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to Miami
Mexican Navy seizes 19,000 pounds of meth inside tequila bottles
Mexican Navy seizes 19,000 pounds of meth inside tequila bottles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement