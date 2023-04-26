Norfolk Southern reports $387 million East Palestine derailment charge

April 26 (UPI) -- Norfolk Southern Corporation said Wednesday a $387 million charge for the East Palestine Ohio train derailment contributed to a drop in first-quarter 2023 earnings by 34% to $711 million, down from $1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2022.
"From the beginning, we have been guided by one principle: We are going to do whatever it takes to make it right for East Palestine and the surrounding areas," said Norfolk Southern CEO Alan H. Shaw in a statement. "We are making progress every day and I'm proud of our people. Our response reflects our strategy of focusing on long-term priorities and value."