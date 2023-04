Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh (pictured in booking mug) faces two new counts of tax evasion, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Wednesday. Murdaugh, who was found guilty in the killings of his wife and son, is accused of trying to defraud $8.8 million from victims and another $619,391 from the state of South Carolina. Photo courtesy of South Carolina Department of Corrections | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, who was found guilty last month of murdering his wife and son, faces two new counts of tax evasion, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Wednesday. Murdaugh, known for being from a prominent and politically connected South Carolina family, already was facing 99 financially related charges connected to his law business. The two new charges bring his latest count to 20 indictments containing 101 charges. Advertisement

Prosecutors said Murdaugh is accused of trying to defraud $8.8 million from victims and another $619,391 from the state of South Carolina.

"The indictment, venue in Colleton County, alleges tax evasion for tax years 2020 and 2021," a statement from Wilson's office said. "For those two years, Murdaugh failed to report $2,113,067 of income earned through illegal acts, thereby causing state taxable income to be underreported to the state of South Carolina in the amount of $132,572."

In March, a jury convicted Murdaugh of killing his wife, Maggie, and adult son Paul in June 2021. The same jury sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. During the trial, prosecutors said he killed the victims in an effort to distract from his financial difficulties.

Throughout the trial and sentencing phase, Murdaugh continued to insist that he was not guilty of killing his wife and son, saying he left the two in a dog kennel on the property just before their deaths. Both bodies were found in the kennel.

A grand jury indicted Murdaugh in December 2022 for tax evasion for tax years 2011 through 2019. In that indictment out of Hampton County, the grand jury alleged that Murdaugh failed to report $6,954,639 of income earned through illegal acts.

