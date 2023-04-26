Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 26, 2023 / 12:36 AM

Tobacco giant to pay $629M for violating North Korea sanctions

By Thomas Maresca
British American Tobacco agreed to pay a $629 million fine to the U.S. government over charges of selling tobacco to North Korea in violation of sanctions. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
British American Tobacco agreed to pay a $629 million fine to the U.S. government over charges of selling tobacco to North Korea in violation of sanctions. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- British American Tobacco has agreed to pay a record $629 million in fines to the U.S. government after a subsidiary pleaded guilty to violating sanctions by selling tobacco products to North Korea, the U.S. Justice Department announced.

The London-based tobacco giant and a Singapore subsidiary admitted in a Washington, D.C., court on Tuesday that they sold nearly $428 million in tobacco to the North through a third-party company from 2007 to 2017, according to the Justice Department.

Advertisement

North Korean purchasers then used front companies to hide the transactions from U.S. banks, the department said.

"This is the single largest North Korean sanctions penalty in the history of the Justice Department -- and the latest warning to companies everywhere about the costs and consequences of violating U.S. sanctions," assistant attorney general Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department's national security division said in a statement Tuesday.

Advertisement

"The cornerstone of U.S. sanctions on North Korea is that the DPRK's murderous repression at home and relentless pursuit of nuclear capabilities threaten not just to its own people but the entire international community," Olsen said. "Allowing funds to illegally flow into the coffers of the DPRK is an unconscionable act."

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

British American Tobacco, whose brands include Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike and Pall Mall, said in a statement Tuesday that it had agreed to pay more than $635 million to U.S. authorities. The discrepancy in the amount of the fine was not explained.

RELATED Washington, Seoul to announce 'major' development on nuclear deterrence

"On behalf of BAT, we deeply regret the misconduct arising from historical business activities that led to these settlements and acknowledge that we fell short of the highest standards rightly expected of us," BAT chief executive officer Jack Bowles said.

In a separate action, a U.S. federal court unsealed charges Tuesday against a North Korean banker, Sim Hyon-Sop, and two Chinese nationals, Qin Guoming and Han Linlin, in connection with a scheme to facilitate the sale of tobacco to North Korea.

According to the Justice Department, between 2009 and 2019, the defendants worked to purchase leaf tobacco for North Korean state-owned cigarette manufacturers, using front companies and false documentation to process at least 310 transactions with U.S. banks. Their efforts resulted in nearly $700 million in revenue for the North Korean companies, one of which was owned by the military.

Advertisement

Counterfeit cigarettes are a major source of income for the North Korean regime, the indictment said, with smuggled tobacco products estimated to garner revenue of up to $20 on every $1 spent in cost.

The suspects have not been arrested and the State Department on Tuesday announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the capture of Sim and $500,000 each for information leading to the captures of Han and Qin.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison for bank fraud.

"The FBI remains steadfast in its commitment to investigate North Korea's evasion of sanctions placed on its government," assistant director Suzanne Turner of the FBI's counterintelligence division said. "This illegal conduct and the levied penalties show how serious of an offense it is to assist the North Korean regime to the detriment of the international community."

Sim was also hit with sanctions alongside two Chinese individuals, Wu Huihui and Chen Hung Man, for providing support to the North Korean hacking collective Lazarus Group, the U.S. Treasury Department announced on Monday.

Read More

South Korea, U.S. agree to strengthen 'space alliance' during NASA facility visit Netflix to invest $2.5 billion in South Korean shows and films

Latest Headlines

U.S. agencies warn they will crack down on harmful use of AI
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
U.S. agencies warn they will crack down on harmful use of AI
April 25 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is warning companies and financial firms that its federal agencies have the ability to crack down on civil rights and other bias violations committed through the use of artificial intelligence.
South Korea, U.S. agree to strengthen 'space alliance' during NASA facility visit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
South Korea, U.S. agree to strengthen 'space alliance' during NASA facility visit
April 26 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol opened his state visit to Washington D.C., by touring a NASA facility after the United States and South Korea signed a joint statement to strengthen their space alliance.
Chief Justice John Roberts declines Senate invitation to testify on Supreme Court ethics
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Chief Justice John Roberts declines Senate invitation to testify on Supreme Court ethics
April 25 (UPI) -- Chief Justice John Roberts has declined an invitation from Senate Democrats, saying he will not testify about ethics standards at the Supreme Court.
Attorneys square off as Donald Trump civil rape trial gets underway
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Attorneys square off as Donald Trump civil rape trial gets underway
April 25 (UPI) -- Opening statements in the defamation and battery case against former President Donald Trump have concluded as the lawyer for writer E. Jean Carroll told the jury Trump "lunged at her."
Barbie reveals new doll with Down syndrome to teach 'inclusion through play'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Barbie reveals new doll with Down syndrome to teach 'inclusion through play'
April 25 (UPI) -- Mattel has unveiled a new Barbie with Down syndrome to help more children see themselves in the popular doll and to teach "inclusion through play."
Senator vows to block Amtrak board nominees over rural representation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senator vows to block Amtrak board nominees over rural representation
April 25 (UPI) -- Citing geographical bias, Montana's senior senator said Tuesday will block President Joe Biden's nominations to the Amtrak Board of Directors.
Hearing on fatal Alabama birthday party shooting reveals 7 guns used
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Hearing on fatal Alabama birthday party shooting reveals 7 guns used
April 25 (UPI) -- Testimony at a hearing in Alabama has revealed seven guns were fired at a Dadeville birthday party, where four people were killed and 32 others injured earlier this month.
Biden asks union leaders to help 'finish the job' of rebuilding America, middle class
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden asks union leaders to help 'finish the job' of rebuilding America, middle class
April 25 (UPI) -- Speaking over the chants of "four more years" at one point, President Joe Biden told labor leaders in Washington on Tuesday that he was proud to be considered a pro-union president.
OSHA investigates after Illinois petroleum plant explosion kills 1
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
OSHA investigates after Illinois petroleum plant explosion kills 1
April 25 (UPI) -- An explosion at a petroleum plant in Lemont, Ilinois, has killed one person and injured another, according to local authorities.
3M announces 6,000 jobs cuts
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
3M announces 6,000 jobs cuts
April 25 (UPI) -- Manufacturing giant 3M announced Tuesday that it would cut 6,000 jobs, as it seeks to offset declining sales.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

LA man charged with practicing medicine on thousands of patients without a license
LA man charged with practicing medicine on thousands of patients without a license
Washington, Seoul to announce 'major' development on nuclear deterrence
Washington, Seoul to announce 'major' development on nuclear deterrence
Surge in new home sales attributed to availability, not consumer confidence
Surge in new home sales attributed to availability, not consumer confidence
President Joe Biden officially announces 2024 re-election bid
President Joe Biden officially announces 2024 re-election bid
Accused White supremacist charged with firebombing Ohio church over drag event
Accused White supremacist charged with firebombing Ohio church over drag event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement