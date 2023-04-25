Trending
April 25, 2023 / 4:38 PM

OSHA investigates after Illinois petroleum plant explosion kills 1

By Patrick Hilsman
An explosion at the Seneca Petroleum plant in Lemont, Ill., has killed one person and injured another, according to authorities. Photo courtesy of Romeoville Police Department/Twitter
April 25 (UPI) -- An explosion at a petroleum plant in Lemont, Ill., killed one person and injured another Tuesday, according to local authorities.

One person was slightly injured in the explosion, according to Lemont Fire Protection Chief Daniel Tasso.

There was no initial information about the person killed nor details about the injuries or status of the one injured victim.

Will County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kathy Hoffmeyer said an asphalt tank at the Seneca Petroleum plant exploded at approximately 10 a.m.

Hoffmeyer said the injured person was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

Emergency services shut off roads leading to the plant, and the Romeoville Police Department arrived on the scene to assist.

"We are currently assisting Will County with traffic control," the Romeoville Police Department tweeted.

The explosion took out some power lines, and crews from two power companies, OSHA and ComEd, responded.

"OSHA has opened an investigation with a contractor on the site, M&J Industrial Services, where one of their employees was fatally injured and another was injured at a workplace incident at Seneca Petroleum Company in Lemont, Ill.," said OSHA spokesman Scott Allen.

