Police investigate after Oakland shooting hospitalizes 1-year-old

April 25 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old child was wounded in a shooting in Oakland, Calif., police said.

The shooting took place at around 6:15 p.m. Monday when the family's car pulled up to a fire station near East 15th Street and 12th Avenue.

Advertisement

ABC KGO reports that the shooting was captured on surveillance footage and that the family could be seen looking for help at the fire station.

Firefighters gave the child medical assistance as they waited for paramedics who brought her to the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

Details of the child's condition have yet to be released, and police have yet to release details about possible suspects in the shooting.