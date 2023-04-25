Senator vows to block Amtrak board nominees over rural representation

1/4

Citing geographical bias, Montana’s senior senator said Tuesday he will block President Joe Biden’s nominations to the Amtrak board of directors. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Citing geographical bias, Montana's senior senator said Tuesday he will block President Joe Biden's nominations to the Amtrak board of directors. In a letter to Biden, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said the six nominees disproportionately represent the country's Northeast Corridor, leaving rural states without representation on the important board. Advertisement

"Of the six individuals currently nominated to serve as members of the Amtrak Board of Directors, five are from the Northeast Corridor states. This exceeds what is allowed under the new IIJA requirements and deprives non-Northeast Corridor states of adequate representation on the Amtrak Board of Directors," Tester wrote in the letter, referencing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

I will be blocking the President's slate of nominees for the Amtrak Board of Directors until rural America is given their lawful seat at the table. pic.twitter.com/aDy5mISRSx— Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) April 25, 2023

"I ask that you take action to solve this issue and bring the slate of nominees into compliance with the IIJA requirements. I believe the board will be well served by adding a qualified candidate who has greater familiarity with the operations and customer base for Amtrak's long-distance and regional routes."

Advertisement

Normal, Ill., Mayor Chris Koos was the only nominee from outside the Northeast Corridor. Normal and its 53,000 population is located 132 miles southwest of Chicago.

Tester's office said it is his understanding that legislative language dictates only a maximum of four nominees to the Amtrak Board can be from the District of Columbia and eight states that make up the Northeast Corridor.

In the letter, Tester said he did not take any issue with the current six nominees on a personal level or with their credentials.

"I will be blocking the president's slate of nominees for the Amtrak board of directors until rural America is given their lawful seat at the table," Tester, who has held his Senate seat since 2007, said in an accompanying video message.

Biden in August announced his choices for the six nominees, which would need to be confirmed by a full vote in the Senate.