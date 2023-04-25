Trending
April 25, 2023 / 6:50 PM

Senator vows to block Amtrak board nominees over rural representation

By Simon Druker
Citing geographical bias, Montana’s senior senator said Tuesday he will block President Joe Biden’s nominations to the Amtrak board of directors. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Citing geographical bias, Montana's senior senator said Tuesday he will block President Joe Biden's nominations to the Amtrak board of directors. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

April 25 (UPI) -- Citing geographical bias, Montana's senior senator said Tuesday he will block President Joe Biden's nominations to the Amtrak board of directors.

In a letter to Biden, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said the six nominees disproportionately represent the country's Northeast Corridor, leaving rural states without representation on the important board.

"Of the six individuals currently nominated to serve as members of the Amtrak Board of Directors, five are from the Northeast Corridor states. This exceeds what is allowed under the new IIJA requirements and deprives non-Northeast Corridor states of adequate representation on the Amtrak Board of Directors," Tester wrote in the letter, referencing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

"I ask that you take action to solve this issue and bring the slate of nominees into compliance with the IIJA requirements. I believe the board will be well served by adding a qualified candidate who has greater familiarity with the operations and customer base for Amtrak's long-distance and regional routes."

Normal, Ill., Mayor Chris Koos was the only nominee from outside the Northeast Corridor. Normal and its 53,000 population is located 132 miles southwest of Chicago.

Tester's office said it is his understanding that legislative language dictates only a maximum of four nominees to the Amtrak Board can be from the District of Columbia and eight states that make up the Northeast Corridor.

In the letter, Tester said he did not take any issue with the current six nominees on a personal level or with their credentials.

"I will be blocking the president's slate of nominees for the Amtrak board of directors until rural America is given their lawful seat at the table," Tester, who has held his Senate seat since 2007, said in an accompanying video message.

Biden in August announced his choices for the six nominees, which would need to be confirmed by a full vote in the Senate.

Barbie reveals new doll with Down syndrome to teach 'inclusion through play'
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Barbie reveals new doll with Down syndrome to teach 'inclusion through play'
April 25 (UPI) -- Mattel has unveiled a new Barbie with Down syndrome to help more children see themselves in the popular doll and to teach "inclusion through play."
Hearing on fatal Alabama birthday party shooting reveals 7 guns used
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Hearing on fatal Alabama birthday party shooting reveals 7 guns used
April 25 (UPI) -- Testimony at a hearing in Alabama has revealed seven guns were fired at a Dadeville birthday party, where four people were killed and 32 others injured earlier this month.
Biden asks union leaders to help 'finish the job' of rebuilding America, middle class
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden asks union leaders to help 'finish the job' of rebuilding America, middle class
April 25 (UPI) -- Speaking over the chants of "four more years" at one point, President Joe Biden told labor leaders in Washington on Tuesday that he was proud to be considered a pro-union president.
OSHA investigates after Illinois petroleum plant explosion kills 1
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
OSHA investigates after Illinois petroleum plant explosion kills 1
April 25 (UPI) -- An explosion at a petroleum plant in Lemont, Ilinois, has killed one person and injured another, according to local authorities.
With jury selected, Donald Trump civil rape trial gets underway
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
With jury selected, Donald Trump civil rape trial gets underway
April 25 (UPI) -- Jury selection was completed Tuesday with opening arguments scheduled to follow in the civil trial on rape charges against former President Donald Trump.
3M announces 6,000 jobs cuts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
3M announces 6,000 jobs cuts
April 25 (UPI) -- Manufacturing giant 3M announced Tuesday that it would cut 6,000 jobs, as it seeks to offset declining sales.
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she wants moderation on abortion
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she wants moderation on abortion
April 25 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley signaled Tuesday that she will take a different approach in her presidential campaign than much of the Republican party on the topic of abortion.
Late-season snowstorm to bury Colorado Rockies, coat Denver
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Late-season snowstorm to bury Colorado Rockies, coat Denver
A strengthening late-season snowstorm is expected to move east through the Colorado Rockies and areas south of Denver through early Wednesday.
Police investigate after Oakland shooting hospitalizes 1-year-old
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Police investigate after Oakland shooting hospitalizes 1-year-old
April 25 (UPI) -- A one-year-old child was wounded shooting in Oakland, California, local police said.
Surge in new home sales attributed to availability, not consumer confidence
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Surge in new home sales attributed to availability, not consumer confidence
April 25 (UPI) -- Federal data released Tuesday shows a surprise uptick in sales of new homes, though analysis suggests it may be a lack of existing homes on the market more than a reflection of renewed confidence in the U.S. economy.
