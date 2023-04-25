Trending
The Conference Board: U.S. consumer confidence down in April

By Daniel J. Graeber
The Conference Board said consumers may be curbing their spending on big-ticket items amid concerns about a possible recession. File photo by James Atoa/UPI
The Conference Board said consumers may be curbing their spending on big-ticket items amid concerns about a possible recession. File photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- U.S. consumer expectations are suggesting a recession is on the horizon, survey results published Tuesday by The Conference Board show.

The non-profit business research organization's, indices to reflect current sentiment as well as future expectations show pessimism is entrenched.

The organization said its Consumer Confidence Index fell to 101.3 in April, down from 104 in March, while its Expectations Index -- which is based on consumers' short-term expectations for income business and labor conditions fell to 68.1.

It noted the Expectation Index has remained below 80 -- a point associated with an upcoming recession since February 2022.

RELATED Chicago Fed survey: U.S. economy performed 'well below trend' in March

"Compared to last month, fewer households expect business conditions to improve and more expect worsening of conditions in the next six months," Ataman Ozyildirim, the senior director of economics at The Conference Board, said. "They also expect fewer jobs to be available over the short term."

A formal recession would be determined by the non-profit National Bureau of Economic Research, which takes into account everything from gross domestic product to employment when considering the designation.

U.S. GDP has not dipped into negativity, though hiring is softening somewhat.

RELATED Mortgage applications decline amid housing woes

At present, 48.4% of those surveyed by The Conference Board said jobs were "plentiful," a half-percent improvement over last month. Only 12.5% of those asked, however, said they expected more jobs over a short-term horizon, down from 15.5% last month.

On inflation, consumers said they expected the rate to be at 6.2% over the next 12 months. Federal data show consumer-level inflation is closer to 5% on an annual basis, though the Federal Reserve is expected to keep hiking its lending rates until it approaches its 2% target rate.

Higher lending rates make big-ticket items more expensive, and in some cases out of reach for many consumers.

RELATED U.S. retail sales figure slumped in March as the economy slows

"Overall purchasing plans for homes, autos, appliances, and vacations all pulled back in April, a signal that consumers may be economizing amid growing pessimism," Ozyildirim said.

The Fed meets next week to consider its next move in the fight against inflation.

