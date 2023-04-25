President Joe Biden will address North America's Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference Tuesday as he aims to highlight his administration's progress on bolstering American manufacturing. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will promote his legislative agenda to labor unions during a manufacturing speech in Washington on the same day that he picked up a major endorsement shortly after announcing plans to seek re-election in 2024. Biden's speech before North America's Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference -- comprised of 14 unions representing nearly 3 million workers -- comes as the incumbent received a key endorsement Tuesday from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which issued a statement calling Biden's Cabinet "the most pro-union administration of our lifetime." Advertisement

The president will speak at the conference around 12:30 p.m. to "discuss how his investing in America agenda is bringing manufacturing back, rebuilding the middle class, and creating good-paying union jobs," the White House said.

"Throughout his first term, President Biden has been a steadfast ally of unions and American workers. I am confident that support will continue in his second term," IBEW President Kenneth W. Cooper said in a statement.

Biden and other administration officials have been touring the country for several weeks to highlight the ongoing impact of the president's agenda, including the expansion of federal infrastructure projects and electric vehicle manufacturing during his term.

The nationwide tour, which kicked off in North Carolina in late March, has called attention to job growth, improved supply chains, and infrastructure upgrades that have emerged as a result of Biden's initiatives, which include billions of dollars in funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the American Rescue Plan.

Biden's signature achievement was the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law of 2021, which included $550 billion in new federal spending to repair the nation's roads, bridges and other interstate components -- actions that had long eluded Congress.

The package included the largest federal investment in passenger rail and public bridges, among other benchmarks, and is forecast to create 1.5 million jobs a year over the next decade.

The CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law in 2022, has also led to the "largest investment in manufacturing in the history of North Carolina," Biden said in March, referring to a new semiconductor manufacturing plant that was being built in the state.

At the time, the president took credit for bringing jobs and technology back to America after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed weaknesses in U.S. manufacturing due to dependency on foreign suppliers.

"All these investments mean now you grow up in North Carolina, you go to school in North Carolina, you can stay in North Carolina, and with a good job you can raise a family," Biden said in March. "It's not just happening in North Carolina. It's all about my agenda to invest in America."

To date, Biden's policies have invested $300 billion into the private sector for infrastructure improvements, and to boost manufacturing and supply chains, including $52 billion in federal funding provided through the CHIPS Act to produce semiconductors in the United States.

About $55 billion is being spent to expand access to clean drinking water, and another $65 billion to increase network access to high-speed Internet in rural areas.

Since Biden took office, private companies have also announced $435 billion in domestic manufacturing investments, according to the White House.

The administration has been striving to work more cohesively to implement the president's agenda to expand the initiative to all 50 states.

This week in Washington

President Joe Biden honors Rebecka Peterson, the 2023 National Teacher of the Year, at the White House on Monday. Peterson is a high school math teacher from Oklahoma. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

