Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 25, 2023 / 10:32 AM

Biden to tout manufacturing wins in address to union workers

By A.L. Lee
President Joe Biden will address North America's Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference Tuesday as he aims to highlight his administration's progress on bolstering American manufacturing. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI
President Joe Biden will address North America's Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference Tuesday as he aims to highlight his administration's progress on bolstering American manufacturing. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will promote his legislative agenda to labor unions during a manufacturing speech in Washington on the same day that he picked up a major endorsement shortly after announcing plans to seek re-election in 2024.

Biden's speech before North America's Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference -- comprised of 14 unions representing nearly 3 million workers -- comes as the incumbent received a key endorsement Tuesday from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which issued a statement calling Biden's Cabinet "the most pro-union administration of our lifetime."

Advertisement

The president will speak at the conference around 12:30 p.m. to "discuss how his investing in America agenda is bringing manufacturing back, rebuilding the middle class, and creating good-paying union jobs," the White House said.

"Throughout his first term, President Biden has been a steadfast ally of unions and American workers. I am confident that support will continue in his second term," IBEW President Kenneth W. Cooper said in a statement.

Advertisement

Biden and other administration officials have been touring the country for several weeks to highlight the ongoing impact of the president's agenda, including the expansion of federal infrastructure projects and electric vehicle manufacturing during his term.

The nationwide tour, which kicked off in North Carolina in late March, has called attention to job growth, improved supply chains, and infrastructure upgrades that have emerged as a result of Biden's initiatives, which include billions of dollars in funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the American Rescue Plan.

Biden's signature achievement was the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law of 2021, which included $550 billion in new federal spending to repair the nation's roads, bridges and other interstate components -- actions that had long eluded Congress.

RELATED Biden administration announces $300 million to rebuild bridges

The package included the largest federal investment in passenger rail and public bridges, among other benchmarks, and is forecast to create 1.5 million jobs a year over the next decade.

The CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law in 2022, has also led to the "largest investment in manufacturing in the history of North Carolina," Biden said in March, referring to a new semiconductor manufacturing plant that was being built in the state.

Advertisement

At the time, the president took credit for bringing jobs and technology back to America after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed weaknesses in U.S. manufacturing due to dependency on foreign suppliers.

RELATED Biden visits Minnesota plant to tout infrastructure, manufacturing growth

"All these investments mean now you grow up in North Carolina, you go to school in North Carolina, you can stay in North Carolina, and with a good job you can raise a family," Biden said in March. "It's not just happening in North Carolina. It's all about my agenda to invest in America."

To date, Biden's policies have invested $300 billion into the private sector for infrastructure improvements, and to boost manufacturing and supply chains, including $52 billion in federal funding provided through the CHIPS Act to produce semiconductors in the United States.

About $55 billion is being spent to expand access to clean drinking water, and another $65 billion to increase network access to high-speed Internet in rural areas.

RELATED White House announces new partnerships to boost electric vehicle production

Since Biden took office, private companies have also announced $435 billion in domestic manufacturing investments, according to the White House.

The administration has been striving to work more cohesively to implement the president's agenda to expand the initiative to all 50 states.

This week in Washington

President Joe Biden honors Rebecka Peterson, the 2023 National Teacher of the Year, at the White House on Monday. Peterson is a high school math teacher from Oklahoma. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Advertisement

Read More

President Joe Biden officially announces 2024 re-election bid

Latest Headlines

Halliburton posts $2.8B first-quarter revenue, says outlook is 'strong'
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Halliburton posts $2.8B first-quarter revenue, says outlook is 'strong'
April 25 (UPI) -- Joining its peers at Schlumberger and Baker Hughes, oil and gas services company Halliburton said Tuesday that net income for the first quarter was more than twice as high as year-ago levels.
GM, Samsung to invest $3 billion on U.S. EV battery plant
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GM, Samsung to invest $3 billion on U.S. EV battery plant
April 25 (UPI) -- U.S. automaker General Motors and South Korea's Samsung announced plans Tuesday to invest more than $3 billion to build a new plant in the United States that will make batteries for electric vehicles.
President Joe Biden officially announces 2024 re-election bid
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
President Joe Biden officially announces 2024 re-election bid
April 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday officially announced that he will seek re-election in 2024, releasing a video saying the need to "defend democracy" continues.
7 arrested in protest supporting silenced Montana transgender lawmaker
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
7 arrested in protest supporting silenced Montana transgender lawmaker
April 25 (UPI) -- Seven demonstrators were arrested for trespassing Monday when a loud protest erupted inside the Montana State Capitol after a Republican leader refused to allow a transgender lawmaker to speak.
Accused White supremacist charged with firebombing Ohio church over drag event
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Accused White supremacist charged with firebombing Ohio church over drag event
April 25 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have charged an alleged White supremacist with attempting to burn down an Ohio church over its plans to hold drag queen events earlier this month.
North Dakota governor signs near-total abortion ban into law
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
North Dakota governor signs near-total abortion ban into law
April 25 (UPI) -- North Dakota's Republican governor, Doug Burgum, has signed legislation that bans abortion through criminalization and includes very narrow exceptions for pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest.
LA man charged with practicing medicine on thousands of patients without a license
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
LA man charged with practicing medicine on thousands of patients without a license
April 25 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles man has been charged with practicing medicine on thousands of people, including cancer patients, over several years while pretending to be a doctor, the district attorney announced Monday.
President Biden honors National Teacher of the Year at White House ceremony
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
President Biden honors National Teacher of the Year at White House ceremony
April 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden honored Tulsa, Okla., high school math teacher Rebecka Peterson as the 2023 National Teacher of the Year at a White House ceremony.
President Joe Biden thanks Tennessee lawmakers for 'standing up' for gun reform
U.S. News // 1 day ago
President Joe Biden thanks Tennessee lawmakers for 'standing up' for gun reform
April 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met Monday with three Tennessee Democrats, who faced expulsion from office after staging a protest on gun violence in the state Capitol in March, and thanked them for their commitment to gun reform.
Decision on charging Trump in Georgia to come this summer, D.A. says
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Decision on charging Trump in Georgia to come this summer, D.A. says
April 24 (UPI) -- The decision on whether to charge former President Donald Trump for attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election will come this summer, according to a letter from Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani T. Wil
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lambasted at U.N. security meeting
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lambasted at U.N. security meeting
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in wake of $787M Dominion Voting settlement
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in wake of $787M Dominion Voting settlement
LA man charged with practicing medicine on thousands of patients without a license
LA man charged with practicing medicine on thousands of patients without a license
Driver dead, seven injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem
Driver dead, seven injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem
Hyundai demos crab-like lateral driving with Ioniq 5
Hyundai demos crab-like lateral driving with Ioniq 5
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement