April 25, 2023 / 3:37 PM

3M announces 6,000 jobs cuts

By Matt Bernardini
3M said Tuesday it would cut 6,000 jobs as it seeks to offset losses. Photo courtesy of 3M
April 25 (UPI) -- Manufacturing giant 3M announced Tuesday that it would cut 6,000 jobs, as it seeks to offset declining sales.

The company said that the layoffs would save up to $900 million annually. The job cuts will reduce the workforce by 10%.

"These actions are expected to meaningfully reduce costs and drive long-term improvement in margins and cash flow while enabling a more efficient and effective structure for driving long-term growth," 3M CEO Mike Roman said. "The company will continue to focus its commercial efforts in high-growth markets including automotive electrification, home improvement, personal safety, electronics, and healthcare."

The company said that one of the reasons for its declining sales was its exit from Russia last year, following the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

Going forward, 3M said it will focus on "high growth markets" such as electric vehicles, personal safety, home improvement, microchips and healthcare.

"We will continue to prioritize investments in high-growth end markets where 3M science gives us a clear competitive advantage," Roman said.

3M also announced that Michael Vale had been appointed to the role of Group President and Chief Business and Country Officer, and will report to Roman.

