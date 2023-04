1/4

Susan Rice is stepping down from her role as domestic policy adviser to President Joe Biden, the White House confirmed Monday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Susan Rice is stepping down from her role as domestic policy adviser to President Joe Biden, the White House confirmed Monday. In a Tweet Monday Rice said she was "deeply grateful" to Biden for "trusting and empowering her" to serve in his administration. Advertisement

"I am so proud of all we have been able to accomplish together for the American people," Rice wrote.

Rice, who was born in Washington, D.C., leaves the role of Director of the U.S. Domestic Policy Council she's held since 2021. She previously served as the 27th American Ambassador to the United Nations between 2009 and 2013. She followed that by working as U.S. national security adviser from 2013 to 2017.

RELATED Biden welcomes expelled Tennessee lawmakers to White House

Rice, 58, is the only person to have held the role of both domestic policy adviser and national security adviser.

Biden thanked Rice for her time with the administration in a statement Monday.

"After more than two years of her steady leadership of the Domestic Policy Council -- it's clear: there is no one more capable, and more determined to get important things done for the American people than Susan Rice," Biden said.

Advertisement

Biden credited her with helping to craft or alter some of the administration's biggest domestic policy achievements.

"Thanks to her tireless efforts, we expanded and strengthened the Affordable Care Act, released a comprehensive national mental health strategy, and finally enabled Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices for seniors and cap the cost of insulin at $35. We've taken historic actions to reduce gun violence and advance police reform," Biden said in Monday's statement.

"The list goes on, and would not have been possible without Susan."