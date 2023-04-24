Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 24, 2023 / 1:04 PM

Supreme Court rejects climate bids from oil and gas companies

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday decided against bids by big oil companies to move climate lawsuits out of the state and local courts and into the federal justice system. File photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday decided against bids by big oil companies to move climate lawsuits out of the state and local courts and into the federal justice system. File photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday decided against allowing climate lawsuits filed against some of the biggest oil companies in the world to move out of state and local courts and into the federal level.

Five states and several municipal governments filed lawsuits against oil and gas companies for allegedly misleading the public about the role their products have on climate change. Their efforts reflect condemnation from the United Nations, the U.S. House of Representatives and the environmental advocacy community.

Advertisement

Richard Wiles, the president of the Center for Climate Integrity, said Exxon, Suncor, Chevron and their allies had tried to get trials out of state courts, where they would face jury trials, and before the Supreme Court instead.

"The high court's decision is a major victory for communities across the country that are fighting to hold Big Oil accountable and make them pay for the climate damages they knowingly caused," he said. "Now it's time for these polluters to face the evidence of their deception in court."

RELATED European Commission may add natural gas, nuclear to green investments

Many of the companies involved, Exxon in particular, have been the target of criticism. In December, the House Oversight and Reform Committee accused fossil fuel companies of doubling down on long-term reliance on fossil fuels "with no intention" of pursuing clean energy technology.

Advertisement

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in January, meanwhile, said that "certain fossil fuel producers were fully aware in the 1970s that their core product was baking our planet."

Many of the companies involved have embraced cleaner forms of energy, though even U.S. President Joe Biden recognized that fossil fuels will dominate the energy landscape for the foreseeable future, agreeing recently to approve the controversial Willow oil project in Alaska.

RELATED Young activists, students seize focus at COP26 climate summit in Scotland

Phil Goldberg, special counsel to the Manufacturers' Accountability Project, an initiative of the National Association of Manufacturers, said the Supreme Court's decision, meanwhile, was flawed as climate issues are more than just financial penalties that would be awarded by a jury.

"The challenge of our time is developing technologies and public policies so that the world can produce and use energy in ways that are affordable for people and sustainable for the planet," he told NBC News. "It should not be figuring out how to creatively plead lawsuits that seek to monetize climate change and provide no solutions."

RELATED Gore: Oil and gas producers vastly under-report emissions

RELATED Enough with faking it on climate change, U.N. tells greenwashers

Latest Headlines

Alabama sheriff's office to pay $2M in sex harassment of female corrections workers
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Alabama sheriff's office to pay $2M in sex harassment of female corrections workers
April 24 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced on Monday a $2.02 million settlement on civil rights complaints made by female corrections officers at the Mobile County Metro Jail in Alabama.
Longtime CNN host Don Lemon says he's 'stunned' to be let go from network
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Longtime CNN host Don Lemon says he's 'stunned' to be let go from network
April 24 (UPI) -- CNN host Don Lemon said in a tweet on Monday that he has been let go by the network after 17 years. The shocking development left Lemon stunned.
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in wake of $787M Dominion Voting settlement
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in wake of $787M Dominion Voting settlement
April 24 (UPI) -- Fox News announced that its top opinion show host Tucker Carlson has agreed to leave the network with his final show already airing this past Friday.
Suspect in fatal Apple Store crash remains free on bail ahead of trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Suspect in fatal Apple Store crash remains free on bail ahead of trial
April 24 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man facing a second-degree murder charge after crashing his vehicle into an Apple Store, will remain free on bail while awaiting trial, a judge ruled Monday.
Chicago Fed survey: U.S. economy performed 'well below trend' in March
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chicago Fed survey: U.S. economy performed 'well below trend' in March
April 24 (UPI) -- The outlook on new hires, along with the perception of the economy in general, is on the decline, survey results from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago show.
GasBuddy: Retail gasoline prices may have peaked
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GasBuddy: Retail gasoline prices may have peaked
April 24 (UPI) -- With crude oil prices on the decline due to concerns about an economic slowdown, retail gasoline prices are moving lower for the first time in weeks, data Monday show.
Susan Rice to leave role as White House domestic policy adviser
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Susan Rice to leave role as White House domestic policy adviser
April 24 (UPI) -- Susan Rice is stepping down from her role as domestic policy adviser to President Joe Biden, the White House confirmed Monday.
Disney launches second round of layoffs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Disney launches second round of layoffs
April 24 (UPI) -- Disney began a second wave of layoffs Monday as it is expected to have cut its workforce by 4,000 employees at the end of the week.
Biden welcomes expelled Tennessee lawmakers to White House
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden welcomes expelled Tennessee lawmakers to White House
April 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet Monday with three Tennessee Democrats, including two Black lawmakers who were briefly expelled from the state legislature for leading a protest over gun violence in the state Capitol.
Jury selection begins in 2018 Tree of Life synagogue mass shooting federal trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jury selection begins in 2018 Tree of Life synagogue mass shooting federal trial
April 24 (UPI) -- Jury selection will begin Monday in the federal trial of Robert Bowers, the man accused of walking into a Jewish synagogue in 2018 and killing 11 worshippers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape of DoorDash driver
Man arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape of DoorDash driver
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in wake of $787M Dominion Voting settlement
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in wake of $787M Dominion Voting settlement
Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh arrested in India
Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh arrested in India
5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game
5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game
Military spending surges worldwide amid war in Ukraine, tensions in Asia
Military spending surges worldwide amid war in Ukraine, tensions in Asia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement