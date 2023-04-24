Trending
April 24, 2023 / 5:04 PM

Suspect in custody after Oklahoma college shooting leaves 1 dead

By Simon Druker
One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after an on-campus shooting at Rose State College in Midwest City, Okla., police confirmed Monday. Photo courtesy of Rose State College
April 24 (UPI) -- One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after an on-campus shooting at Rose State College in Midwest City, Okla., police confirmed Monday.

Police were first called in the afternoon and the institution issued an alert online at 12:16 p.m. CDT.

"We are currently experiencing an active shooter situation on campus. Please shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement officials. More information to follow as it becomes available," Rose State College said on Twitter.

School officials later gave the all-clear and confirmed police had a suspect in custody.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter confirmed there was one victim.

Porter said two men were in some sort of domestic argument that turned into a shooting near an on-campus administrative building.

Officers located the suspect, who was armed at the time. They convinced him to drop his weapon before taking him into custody.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Appears when the subject came out that the suspect confronted the victim and was shot one time, and he is deceased," Porter said.

Classes were canceled for the rest of Monday and all of Tuesday.

The community college is located southeast of Oklahoma City.

"Our top priority at this time is the well-being of our students, faculty and staff," the school said in a post on Facebook.

"We understand that this event has been deeply distressing for our community, and we are currently working to coordinate counseling services for those in need. We will be alerting our students, faculty and staff as soon as those services become available."

