Longtime CNN host Don Lemon says he's 'stunned' to be let go from network

CNN host Don Lemon said in a tweet Monday he has been let go by the network after 17 years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Don Lemon's days with CNN are over. The television political commentator said in a tweet on Monday he has been let go by the network after 17 years. He said the development left him "stunned." Advertisement

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," Lemon wrote. "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network."

"It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best."

Lemon has been with CNN since 2006. He hosted Don Lemon Tonight for eight years before joining Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins for a new morning show CNN This Morning in September.

CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a statement that the network is "committed" to the success of the morning show.

"Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years," Licht said. "We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

CNN responded to Lemon's statement on the circumstances of his termination through its public relations account on Twitter.

"Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate," the tweet said. "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

No other information about his departure was provided by CNN or by Lemon.

The news of Lemon's departure comes on the same day that Fox News announced it is parting ways with Tucker Carlson. His final show on the network was on Friday.