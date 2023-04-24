Advertisement
U.S. News
April 24, 2023 / 12:10 PM

Chicago Fed survey: U.S. economy performed 'well below trend' in March

By Daniel J. Graeber
Results from a survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago suggest economic pessimism is entrenched with few prospects of growth expected over the next 12 months. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Results from a survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago suggest economic pessimism is entrenched with few prospects of growth expected over the next 12 months. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

April 24 (UPI) -- The outlook on new hires, along with the perception of the economy in general, is on the decline, survey results from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago show.

An index used to gauge economic conditions declined by 29 points between March and April, which the Chicago Fed said Monday suggested the economy was performing "well below trend."

A series of rate hikes from the U.S. central bank is catching up with the rest of the economy. On Wednesday, the Beige Book, a summary of economic conditions across the 12 Federal Reserve districts, found that job growth moderated, though the picture was somewhat mixed.

"Overall economic activity was little changed in recent weeks. Nine Districts reported either no change or only a slight change in activity this period while three indicated modest growth," the report read. "Expectations for future growth were mostly unchanged as well; however, two Districts saw outlooks deteriorate."

For the Chicago Fed, the survey results showed that most respondents were pessimistic about the future. More than half -- some 65% -- said they expected to see a decline in economic activity over the next 12 months.

Policymakers at the U.S. central bank are trying to lower consumer-level inflation with aggressive rate hikes, while at the same time working to prevent a slowdown that would lead to a recession and widespread layoffs.

Those taking part in the Chicago Fed's survey, however, said hiring decreased and there was no expectation that trend would reverse over the course of the year.

The U.S. Federal Reserve increased its lending rates by 25 basis points amid concerns the March collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California was the start of a global financial crisis. The St. Louis Fed said recently, however, that the risk of a repeat of the so-called Great Recession from 2007-08 was unlikely.

The Fed meets again next week and another rate hike of 25 basis points is widely expected as consumer-level inflation remains about 3% higher than its 2% target rate.

Suspect in fatal Apple Store crash remains free on bail ahead of trial
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Suspect in fatal Apple Store crash remains free on bail ahead of trial
April 24 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man facing a second-degree murder charge after crashing his vehicle into an Apple Store, will remain free on bail while awaiting trial, a judge ruled Monday.
GasBuddy: Retail gasoline prices may have peaked
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GasBuddy: Retail gasoline prices may have peaked
April 24 (UPI) -- With crude oil prices on the decline due to concerns about an economic slowdown, retail gasoline prices are moving lower for the first time in weeks, data Monday show.
Susan Rice to leave role as White House domestic policy adviser
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Susan Rice to leave role as White House domestic policy adviser
April 24 (UPI) -- Susan Rice is stepping down from her role as domestic policy adviser to President Joe Biden, the White House confirmed Monday.
Disney launches second round of layoffs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Disney launches second round of layoffs
April 24 (UPI) -- Disney began a second wave of layoffs Monday as it is expected to have cut its workforce by 4,000 employees at the end of the week.
Biden welcomes expelled Tennessee lawmakers to White House
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden welcomes expelled Tennessee lawmakers to White House
April 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet Monday with three Tennessee Democrats, including two Black lawmakers who were briefly expelled from the state legislature for leading a protest over gun violence in the state Capitol.
Jury selection begins in 2018 Tree of Life synagogue mass shooting federal trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jury selection begins in 2018 Tree of Life synagogue mass shooting federal trial
April 24 (UPI) -- Jury selection will begin Monday in the federal trial of Robert Bowers, the man accused of walking into a Jewish synagogue in 2018 and killing 11 worshippers.
Nine injured in Texas prom after-party shooting
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Nine injured in Texas prom after-party shooting
April 24 (UPI) -- Nine teenagers were wounded in a shooting that erupted over the weekend at a prom after-party near a small eastern Texas town, local police said.
5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game
April 23 (UPI) -- Five adults in their 20s and 30s are being charged for a fight that erupted during a middle school boys' basketball game in Vermont that led to the death of a 60-year-old man.
American Airlines flight grounded in Ohio after 'mechanical issues'
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
American Airlines flight grounded in Ohio after 'mechanical issues'
April 23 (UPI) -- American Airlines flight 1958 returned to the ground in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, about 30 minutes after departing due to a mechanical issue.
No injuries in fire during Disneyland's Fantasmic Fireworks show
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
No injuries in fire during Disneyland's Fantasmic Fireworks show
April 23 (UPI) -- Disneyland visitors saw more flames than expected when the 45-foot-tall animatronic dragon "Maleficent" caught fire during the park's Fantasmic Fireworks show.
