Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 24, 2023 / 5:54 PM

House committee Republicans introduce bill to restart Trump's border wall

By Joe Fisher
1/3
House Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee introduced a new bill Monday that would restart construction on former President Donald Trump’s border wall. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
House Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee introduced a new bill Monday that would restart construction on former President Donald Trump’s border wall. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- House Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee introduced a new bill Monday that would restart construction on former President Donald Trump's border wall.

The proposed 68-page bill will be considered by the committee on Wednesday. If passed into law, the Border Reinforcement Act would enact several measures to make it more difficult for migrants and asylum seekers to gain entry into the United States.

Advertisement

In releasing details of the proposal on Monday, committee chairman Sen. Mark Green, R-Tenn., said the "border crisis" is one of the greatest security threats facing the United States.

The bill would call for construction to restart on Trump's wall at the southern border, expanding it by at least 900 miles. In December, the Biden administration sued Arizona to stop construction on the wall. The administration had stopped funding for the project and stopped construction in 2021.

RELATED Sen. Bob Menendez introduces immigration plan calling for executive action

It also will require that the Department of Homeland Security add 22,000 border patrol agents, and add technology at border ports to detect narcotics and contraband. Additional surveillance technology, including ground and aerial surveillance equipment, also is provided in the proposal.

Advertisement

Republicans have been critical of the Biden administration's border and immigration policy for what they have called a surge of illegal immigrants at the southern border. The administration has made it a priority to provide asylum to migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Cuba, introducing an app that allows them to secure entry into the United States -- the CBP One App.

Under the Border Reinforcement Act, the app's use would be restricted to the inspection of perishable cargo.

RELATED U.S., Canada strike agreement to divert asylum seekers ahead of Biden-Trudeau talks

On Tuesday, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., proposed expanding legal pathways for migrants to immigrate to the United States through executive actions by the president. Menendez said his plan would ease the pressure on the Southern border and provide crucial resources.

RELATED U.S. State Department announces more than $170 million in aid for Venezuela crisis

Latest Headlines

President Joe Biden thanks Tennessee lawmakers for 'standing up' for gun reform
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
President Joe Biden thanks Tennessee lawmakers for 'standing up' for gun reform
April 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met Monday with three Tennessee Democrats who faced expulsion from office after staging a protest on gun violence in the state Capitol in late March, thanking them for their commitment to gun reform.
Suspect in custody after Oklahoma college shooting leaves 1 dead
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect in custody after Oklahoma college shooting leaves 1 dead
April 24 (UPI) -- One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after an on-campus shooting at Rose State College in Midwest City, Okla., police confirmed Monday.
Censored books up 38% in 2022, American Library Association says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Censored books up 38% in 2022, American Library Association says
April 24 (UPI) -- Books by or about members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of color were the most fervently and frequently challenged books in 2022, according to the American Library Association's annual report.
Appeals court sides with Apple in court battle over fees for apps
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court sides with Apple in court battle over fees for apps
April 24 (UPI) -- A federal court Monday ruled in favor of Apple in its appeals case against Epic Games in a fight over App Store fees, according to court documents.
Committee seeks list of GOP donor's gifts to Justice Clarence Thomas
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Committee seeks list of GOP donor's gifts to Justice Clarence Thomas
April 24 (UPI) -- Sen. Ron Wyden has requested a list of gifts Harlan Crow has given to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas over the years, and proof that he complied with federal tax law.
Alabama sheriff's office to pay $2M in sex harassment of female corrections workers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Alabama sheriff's office to pay $2M in sex harassment of female corrections workers
April 24 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced on Monday a $2.02 million settlement on civil rights complaints made by female corrections officers at the Mobile County Metro Jail in Alabama.
Longtime CNN host Don Lemon says he's 'stunned' to be let go from network
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Longtime CNN host Don Lemon says he's 'stunned' to be let go from network
April 24 (UPI) -- CNN host Don Lemon said in a tweet on Monday that he has been let go by the network after 17 years. The shocking development left Lemon stunned.
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in wake of $787M Dominion Voting settlement
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in wake of $787M Dominion Voting settlement
April 24 (UPI) -- Fox News announced that its top opinion show host Tucker Carlson has agreed to leave the network with his final show already airing this past Friday.
Supreme Court rejects climate bids from oil and gas companies
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects climate bids from oil and gas companies
April 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday decided against allowing climate lawsuits filed against some of the biggest oil companies in the world to move out of state and local courts and into the federal level.
Suspect in fatal Apple Store crash remains free on bail ahead of trial
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Suspect in fatal Apple Store crash remains free on bail ahead of trial
April 24 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man facing a second-degree murder charge after crashing his vehicle into an Apple Store, will remain free on bail while awaiting trial, a judge ruled Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in wake of $787M Dominion Voting settlement
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in wake of $787M Dominion Voting settlement
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lambasted at U.N. security meeting
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lambasted at U.N. security meeting
Driver dead, seven injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem
Driver dead, seven injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem
5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game
5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game
Military spending surges worldwide amid war in Ukraine, tensions in Asia
Military spending surges worldwide amid war in Ukraine, tensions in Asia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement